Three Sages

Three Sages

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Inmate's avatar
The Inmate
6h

They are beautiful thoughts and I'm a Christian, but it is not what it seems is it? I've asked for healing for my wife for decades and she is still sick. I'm not blaming God for that, but it does tell me that these verses have to be read in a different way. Here's how Annie Dillard puts it:

"There is not a guarantee in the world. Oh your needs are guaranteed, your needs are absolutely guaranteed by the most stringent of warranties, in the plainest, truest words: knock; seek; find; ask, but you must read the fine print. “Not as the world giveth, give I unto you.” That’s the catch. If you can catch it it will catch you up, aloft, up to any gap at all, and you’ll come back, for you will come back, transformed in a way you may not have bargained for—dribbling and crazed. The waters of separation, however lightly sprinkled, leave indelible stains. Did you think, before you were caught, that you needed, say, life? Do you think you will keep your life, or anything else you love? But no. Your needs are all met. But not as the world giveth. You see the needs of your own spirit met whenever you have asked, and you have learned the outrageous guarantee holds. You see creatures die, and you know you will die. And one day it occurs to you that you must not need life. Obviously. And then you’re gone. You have finally understood that you’re dealing with a maniac."

The maniac line, I think, just acknowledges that we cannot understand the ways of God from a human perspective.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Richard C. Cook and others
Franz Kafka's avatar
Franz Kafka
4h

Christianity is not magic.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Richard C. Cook
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Richard C
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture