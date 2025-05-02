Three Sages

Mark
10hEdited

On a scale of difficulty to defeat militarily:

Yemen (Houthis) 1

Iran.............................10

Russia........................100

China.........................1000

The USA can't get past the first one.

Good luck with Iran.

Charles Young
3h

'The Pentagon's New Map' by Thomas P.M. Barnett👀

Iran is obviously a major target🎯

Simply ask Elliott ABRAMS👿, one of the principal United States NeoCon fanatics👹:((

