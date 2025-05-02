RCC: After the 9/11 false flag perpetrated by the US, Israel, and Saudi Arabia, an event cheered on by Netanyahu, the Empire flattened a series of Middle Eastern states like bowling pins. The one left standing was Iran and still is. The difference now is Russia and China. Pepe Escobar explains.
Russia–Iran–China: All for one, and one for all?
Meanwhile, Massive wildfires rage for second day as Israel at standstill
Thanks for reading Three Sages! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
On a scale of difficulty to defeat militarily:
Yemen (Houthis) 1
Iran.............................10
Russia........................100
China.........................1000
The USA can't get past the first one.
Good luck with Iran.
'The Pentagon's New Map' by Thomas P.M. Barnett👀
Iran is obviously a major target🎯
Simply ask Elliott ABRAMS👿, one of the principal United States NeoCon fanatics👹:((