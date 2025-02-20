Col. Macgregor is our most reliable foreign policy expert and commentator. Here’s a good roundup that covers Ukraine and the Middle East. He’s a spokesman for what I call a return to “Fortress America.” This would involve living up to the pledge we made in the Monroe Doctrine to stay out of Europe’s affairs. Of course the wild card is Israel, which hangs like an albatross on Trump’s neck. Can Trump wake up to that before it’s too late? Before Israel destroys humanity?