Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò is a former papal nuncio to the United States. On July 5, 2024, the Vatican excommunicated Archbishop Viganò for his refusal to recognize Pope Francis and the Second Vatican Council, declaring him guilty of schism. Viganò refused to repent, publishing the Vatican's decision and urging Catholics to support him. Viganò remains a staunch critic of the submission of the Catholic Church and of Pope Francis to the suppression of sovereignty and individual morality to the globalist financial elite and its “woke” agenda.

On March 6, Archbishop Viganò, posted to X (formerly Twitter) answers to two sets of questions he said were posed to him by The New York Times but went unpublished. Following is an article on his answers just published by Lifesite News, published in Canada.

The article invites us to make our own assessment of the tenure of Pope Francis. Here I would pose two questions: 1) What has Pope Francis done to help bring peace to Europe, where, in the Ukraine war, European nations of Christian heritage are once more massacring each other as they have so often done in modern history? 2) What has Pope Francis done to help bring peace to the Middle East where untold thousands of Christians have been slaughtered by Western-sponsored terrorists and where it is happening again today in Syria? My answer to these two questions is “absolutely nothing.”

Archbishop Viganò: ‘Deep church’ has infiltrated the Catholic hierarchy