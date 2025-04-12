Greetings

Greetings from Fadi in the Middle East, Lewis in California, and RCC here in the Maryland Blue Ridge. It’s been cold and rainy here, but we still have kale, chard, spinach, and cabbage in the ground, hoping for lettuce next week. The dogwood blossoms are late this year, but they are coming!

Vietnam

A good friend is traveling through SE Asia and is presently on a motorcycle tour through Vietnam. This is a place the US tried to obliterate from the planet half a century ago but failed, thank God. I personally declined to participate, as did many young men of my generation. In retaliation, the CIA tried to kill us with LSD, thorazine, and other poisons. Some survived, some were crippled, many didn’t make it. Come to think of it, wasn’t this what the ongoing COVID “planscamdemic” has been all about?

Here’ a nice pic of a couple of happy Vietnamese boys whose country prevailed despite the genocide. Maybe we’ll see pics like this of Palestinian boys someday. Do you think?

British Empire

I have been reading biographies of our Founding Fathers. I have finished ones on George Washington, Alexander Hamilton, and am now reading one on John Adams. One reason Adams reaches out to me is that like him, I also have ancestors (two and possibly three lines) that go back to the 1630s and the Great Puritan Migration. In fact, like Adams forebears, they also settled in and around Braintree, Massachusetts, so must have known each other.

Adams writes in his notes while serving as post-revolution emissary to England, that there were plenty there who would just have soon annihilated the US from the globe as granted us independence. Like we tried to do to Vietnam. The hatred ran that deep. When that didn’t work, these people yet assumed that sooner or later the Americans would return to the British fold. Adams wrote:

“There is a strong propensity in this people to believe that America is weary of her independence; that she wishes to come back; that the states are in confusion; Congress has lost its authority; no laws, no order, poverty, distress, ruin, and wretchedness; … that smuggling will defeat all our prohibitions, imposts, and revenues…This they love to believe.”

So it seems pertinent that I will soon be continuing my serialization of my book Our Country, Then and Now with Chapter 8, entitled “Rule Britannia.” This chapter traces how the British Empire began its march to world domination in the late 16th century during the reign of Elizabeth I, Britain’s constant warfare against European powers over the next several centuries, the crushing defeat of France during the Napoleonic Wars, the consolidation of British hegemony during the 19th century, and the epochal struggle over South African gold and diamonds culminating with the Boer Wars. I conclude with the campaign by Cecil Rhodes and Nathaniel Rothschild to form a “secret society” with the goal to “recover America for the British Empire.” (Rhodes’s words)

What I am trying to do is figure out how Britain was able to sucker the US into providing the money and manpower for them to annihilate Germany during World Wars I and II and to see clearly how they are doing it today to get the US to fight World War III against Russia. This includes joining with Israel in keeping the US fully bogged down in the Islamic world with the “War on Terror,” which I see as just another British imperial project.

I would also make the modest suggestion that all those people who work for the Deep State and keep causing trouble in the world, try to get a real job, even if you need to return to school for training….lol

So stay tuned. It could be an interesting ride. It has been great to see how may readers of Three Sages are contributing their own comments. Of course we don’t always agree with everything said, but the exchanges seem highly worthwhile. Please keep the comments, discussions, and observations going. Of course you can do us a favor by keeping the language clean. We are descended from Puritans, after all.

Holy Week

Tomorrow is Palm Sunday, which commemorates Jesus’s final entry into Jerusalem. Maundy Thursday is the day of Jesus’s Last Supper with his disciples, and Good Friday is the Crucifixion. Then comes Easter Sunday, April 20, the day of the Resurrection.

This year both the Eastern and Western churches celebrate Easter on the same day, which is a rarity due to the difference in calendars. A good omen for sure! Some have commented that the divide between Russia and the rest of Europe reflects the 11th century schism between the Orthodox and Catholic religions. If so, it’s time for healing!

Lately we have been posting regular readings from Jesus’s journey toward his Passion, mainly from the Gospel of John. Even though these don’t get as may “hits” as our political articles, they still have been getting a lot of “reads,” “likes,” and comments.

We certainly don’t mean any of this to imply an endorsement of any particular denomination or even the Christian religion over any other faith. We do happen to believe that Jesus was a real person and that what he suffered and accomplished has application to every persuasion and every individual. Through him we are seeing spiritual principles unfold and demonstrated in the most vivid and often painful way.

We would also very much like to see countries, like the US, that profess to have some degree of respect for religion actually live up to that by giving up their evil and sinful ways, particularly the greed and violence that seems to rule the world today. A word to our leaders: stop making excuses.

Bô Yin Râ

We have greatly appreciated the positive responses to our choice to focus on the spiritual writings of German spiritual master Bô Yin Râ (Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken (1876-1943). He doesn’t write only about Jesus and the Christian religion, as he often focuses more on broad spiritual principles and practices. Still, his commentaries on Jesus himself are priceless in terms of explaining and clearing up a lot of the confusion that reigns in our attitudes toward Christianity.

Accordingly, we will be pleased during Holy Week to present a series of six successive postings about Jesus and his mission by Bô Yin Râ that will run from Monday through Thursday, then on Saturday and Sunday. Friday will be devoted to a posting on the Catholic ceremony of the Stations of the Cross, along with some musical selections.

Conclusion

Even with so much going on in the world, you will certainly excuse us for taking a break from most news-related postings during the coming week.

As always, we are grateful to our growing number of readers for sticking with us and taking part in our very humble mission.

Fadi, Lewis, and I wish you, your friends, your families, your colleagues, and all with whose lives you are linked a wonderful springtime and a happy and blessed Easter.