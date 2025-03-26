The Three Sages wish to offer our gratitude for the availability of the Substack platform which is a user-friendly, reliable medium for delivery of our message now to over 1500 subscribers, with over 90,000 “hits” in the last 30 days.

The foundational principle of Three Sages is to offer whatever we can in the cause of peace on earth and goodwill to all suffering humanity.

Peace on earth often seems to be a lost cause. Accordingly, it may be appropriate for us to continue to bring you messages from those advocating the message of St. Jude, traditionally the patron saint of lost causes.

We at Three Sages have lately been offering our readers three to four posts daily that we believe make a contribution toward our goals. Some of these are original contributions from Richard, Fadi, and Lewis; some are contributions from friends with whom we communicate; some are cross-posts from other substacks; and some are articles or collections of articles that seem timely and pertinent. For the latter two categories, we supply an introduction or commentary.

We are trying to cover world events on a very selective basis, focusing on the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East. Another important topic for us is world geopolitics combined what has become a permanent financial crisis. Another is the travesties of the COVID assault on humanity along with news of medical innovation.

We have also been trying to post selections from spiritual literature, as with our recent Lenten messages, as well as selections of classical music that we enjoy on YouTube and wish to share.

In connection with the Lenten journey we are also preparing a release of a major essay by German spiritual master Bô Yin Râ (Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken 1876-1943) that we guarantee will be an eye-opener.

No matter what we publish, we do so with an awareness that our time to communicate with you is extremely limited. Tomorrow is not guaranteed to any of you or any of us.

In closing, here is a Prayer to St. Jude for Peace we received today from the National Shrine of St. Jude, 205 W. Monroe St., Chicago, IL 60606, www.shrineofstjude.org.

Prayer to St. Jude for Peace

Through your intercession, St Jude, please help me to always be open to the calming presence of God. Help me to remember how important my forgiveness toward others can be, for their peace as well as for mine. I will continue to pray for peace between nations. But I also want to contribute to building peace in the corners of the world that I live in, and with the people I meet…whether I know them well or not. May God grant my family peace. And may he grant me peace and strength as I continue to work to follow Jesus’s teachings. Thank you, St. Jude, for being a source of deep hope and for bringing my petitions to God. Amen.