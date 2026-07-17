Richard C. Cook comments: Elias Yoder is an Amish farmer from Lancaster PA whose ancestors came to the US from the German Palatinate early in the 19th century. He has launched a series on YouTube that describes the Amish approach to natural gardening along with diet and health remedies. Here at the Cozy Cottage in the Maryland Blue Ridge we have our own vegetable garden and are now growing elderberry trees for tea and jam. We have also begun to follow Elias Yoder’s methods of preparing the soil and fertilizing our garden plants. Here’s what he has to say in this particular video:

In this video I walk you through the plain old everyday foods, humble and cheap, that kept the folks well.

What you will learn:

✔ The whole grains and plain oats, the foundation of the old daily breakfast, and why they give slow steady lasting energy

✔ The fermented and soured foods, the sauerkraut and cultured things, and why they are so good for the gut

✔ The humble garlic and onion in the daily pot, and the quiet good they do the blood

✔ The leafy greens and garden vegetables, eaten in real plenty, the very heart of the old sound eating

✔ The berries and fruit in their season, the old folks' sweets, and how they gently protect against the wear of years

✔ The beans and lentils, the cheap filling foundation, carrying good protein and steadying fiber

✔ The good fats and plain nuts, used plainly and without fear, that feed and satisfy

✔ Why it was not any one food but the whole plain daily pattern that kept the old folks well

An Amish farmer describes the plain, healthy diet that keeps his people well