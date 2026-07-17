Three Sages

Three Sages

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles Young's avatar
Charles Young
43m

Thanks Richard👍🏻

According to Sasha Latypova (substack) and others who've studied the Amish health histories, this community doesn't suffer from the majority of ailments that we're often afflicted with including autism.

One of the key findings outside of their unique and healthy diets is that they've opted out of vaccination programmes.

SL believes that vaccines and other injectable products (see Charles Richet, Prix Nobel Prize 1913 for his discovery of the dangers of vaccination) are the major root cause of global chronic diseases.

Bonne continuation,

CY

Reply
Share
4 replies by Richard C. Cook and others
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard C · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture