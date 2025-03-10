Serialization of selections from my book Our Country, Then and Now continues with the cooperation of my publisher, Clarity Press.

The divide between North and South existed within the American republic from the start. While Massachusetts led the northern colonies in the drive toward independence, Virginia led the southern ones. Even then the primary difference between the two regions lay in the South’s dependence on black chattel slavery.

By the 1770s, the North had already become a society principally devoted to trade and manufacturing. This also included farming devoted to export of grains, shipment abroad of lumber and fish, shipbuilding at coastal towns, and cultivation of small farms to support the needs of growing commercial centers like Philadelphia, New York, and Boston.

In the South, it was plantation agriculture that supported the economy, especially tobacco in Virginia and North Carolina, rice and indigo in South Carolina, and wheat for export grown throughout the region. Charleston, South Carolina, was the only large town, while the South Carolina colony itself had more enslaved occupants than whites.

The new U.S. Constitution ratified in 1788 bound the North and South in an uneasy alliance, with a central government potentially much stronger than under the preceding Articles of Confederation. But unity was shattered when New York’s Alexander Hamilton, the first secretary of the treasury, proposed a financial system that would imitate the Bank of England by basing the government’s budget on deficit financing through sale of Treasury bonds to the public.

Of course the people capable of buying these bonds were mainly the wealthy investors of Europe, primarily in London, Amsterdam, and Hamburg. Thus was born the First Bank of the United States. It was the members of Congress from the North who voted to enact Hamilton’s program, with President George Washington persuaded to go along.

Washington’s support was ensured through the establishment of Washington, D.C., as the nation's capital. This was a result of the Compromise of 1790, where southern states agreed to support Hamilton’s proposal for the federal government's assumption of state debts in exchange for the capital being located near Washington’s home at Mt. Vernon on the Potomac River.

These financial controversies became the basis of the future two-party system, with the Federalists under Hamilton emerging as the pro-bank party and the Democratic-Republicans, led by the first secretary of state Thomas Jefferson, favoring agriculture as the nation’s economic base. But even though the Constitution mandated a halt to the import of slaves by 1808, slavery remained the South’s red line that could not be crossed.

This was really what the Civil War was about. But by 1860, the bankers of Great Britain, fearing the growth of American industrial power, strongly favored a break-up of the Union, as we have seen in previous installments.

No account of the Civil War can ignore the bitter fighting that took place over the four years from 1861-1865. The section you are about to read covers three battles fought near my own family home in the Maryland Blue Ridge—Antietam, Gettysburg, and Monocacy. After I retired from the US Treasury Department, I spent six years as a seasonal interpreter for the Maryland Park Service at Greenbrier State Park near Antietam. Much of what follows is the result of what I learned guiding visitors throughout this region.

Maryland Blue Ridge Crossroads

Since even a synopsis of the military aspects of the American Civil War is beyond the scope of this book, we’ll focus on one small but pivotal area, one that I know fairly well, since my wife and I live there. This is the Maryland Blue Ridge, which is part of the Blue Ridge Mountain chain that extends from Pennsylvania to Georgia.

The three main formations of the Maryland Blue Ridge, going from east to west, are Catoctin Mountain, South Mountain, and Elk Ridge. Between Catoctin and South Mountain is the Middletown Valley, sometimes called “the most fertile valley in America.”

To the southwest between South Mountain and Elk Ridge is Pleasant Valley, which broadens around the town of Boonsboro to blend into the expanse of the Cumberland Valley that is part of the Great Valley geographic province of the Eastern Appalachians. This region saw some of the fiercest fighting of the Civil War, with the Antietam Campaign of 1862, the Gettysburg Campaign of 1863, and the Monocacy Campaign of 1864.

The Maryland Blue Ridge has been a crossroads of history, part of the mid-continental transportation corridor following the Potomac River from the Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic Seaboard through the mountains to the American Midwest. The route was traveled for thousands of years by Native Americans, who made their homes along the shores of the Potomac and its subsidiary streams. The Potomac corridor then became a major route for entrance into the frontier by white settlers.

Later, the Potomac corridor was a route for the C&O Canal and the B&O Railroad, the first railroad penetrating the American interior. Later came the first US interstate highway, the National Pike, running from Baltimore, Maryland to Vidalia, Illinois.

The Blue Ridge had been home to Native Americans for at least 13,000 years, as indicated by projectile points found along creeks and the C&O Canal.

After 1700, the valleys and hillsides of the Maryland Blue Ridge were settled by Englishmen who received grants of land from the King of England’s Maryland proprietor, Lord Baltimore, and by German and Swiss settlers. The Germans were recruited by Maryland agents in Rotterdam and transported through the port of Baltimore.

They received cheap farming tracts of about 300 acres, the land often bought on credit. Fredericktown, today just Frederick, was being settled by 1745 through the agency of Daniel Dulany, an indentured servant from Ireland who had become an Annapolis lawyer.

The frontier that ran from Pennsylvania down through Maryland and Virginia was the scene of battles among competing Indian tribes and between whites and Indians until the conclusion of the French and Indian War in 1763. The war began with the trek of General Edward Braddock across Catoctin and South Mountain in 1755. The place where the first British military force ever to enter the Appalachian Mountains is marked today by Braddock Motors, a used car lot, at what is called Braddock Heights.

Accompanied as a volunteer aide by 23-year-old Virginian George Washington, who had been named lieutenant colonial of the Virginia militia, General Braddock rode to his death in a battle at the French Fort Duquesne in the Pennsylvania wilderness on July 9, 1755. This is the site of today’s city of Pittsburgh. It took several years for the British to recover from the debacle before they drove the French out of the Ohio Valley, then defeated the French army at Montreal, gaining permanent control of what became Canada.

After the Treaty of Paris ended the Seven Years War, the trickle of settlers through the Blue Ridge became a flood. The Germans in the region tended to settle the better land in the valleys, while the Swiss built their homesteads on the cheaper and less desirable property in the uplands.

Maryland was the only British colony to offer religious freedom to Catholics. Encouraged by Maryland’s 1649 Toleration Act on religious freedom, Catholics settled in northern Frederick County, where Elizabeth Ann Seton (1774-1821) set up her girls’ school.

A young widow, Seton moved in 1809 to Emmitsburg, Maryland, where she founded the Sisters of Charity of St. Joseph’s, the first community for religious women established in the US. She also founded St. Joseph’s Academy and Free School. Elizabeth Ann Seton was declared a saint of the Catholic Church in 1975. Today there is a basilica at her National Shrine in Emmitsburg. St. Mary’s College is nearby.

On the southern shore of the Potomac, where the Shenandoah River joins, was the first national armory at Harpers Ferry, where the rifles were made for the Lewis and Clark expedition. A little upriver at what is now Shepherdstown, West Virginia, James Rumsey, a mechanical engineer and inventor, built and operated one of the world’s first steamboats.

South Mountain was a major route for the Underground Railroad. Some of the many stories and legends of South Mountain were captured in the book South Mountain Magic by Madeline Dahlgren, widow of Civil War Admiral John Dahlgren. Mrs. Dahlgren’s manor house at Turners Gap is now the South Mountain Inn that sits on the old National Road adjacent to the crossing of the Appalachian Trail. The Inn has just been purchased by the Maryland Park Service for use as a visitor center.

The Maryland Blue Ridge is one of the most fertile and picturesque areas of America. From deep within Pleasant Valley, Little Antietam Creek heads north and joins the main Antietam Creek at Keedysville, which then curves south to empty into the Potomac just beyond Sharpsburg. On the way, the creek runs through the Antietam Battlefield and under the famed Burnside Bridge. The area surrounding the battlefield is mainly farmland. Many of the farms are owned and operated by Mennonites, originally 18th century immigrants from the German Palatinate.

The Confederate Incursions Into Maryland—1862, 1863, and 1864

The Civil War reached the Maryland Blue Ridge in September 1862. Meanwhile, to the west, Union armies had made steady progress in subduing Confederate forces in Kentucky and Tennessee. With the capture of New Orleans in 1862 and the reduction of the fortress at Vicksburg in 1863, the Union gained control of the entire length of the Mississippi River.

But in the east, matters were more tenuous, to the point where the South tried to deliver a couple of knock-out blows by their incursions into Maryland.

Antietam

The first of the two major attacks was the Maryland Campaign of 1862, ending in the Battle of Antietam on September 17, 1862. Earlier that year, the Army of the Potomac under General George McClellan, called “the Young Napoleon,” had tried to seize the Confederate capital at Richmond by transporting his force of over 100,000 troops down the Chesapeake Bay on barges and landing them at Fortress Monroe at the mouth of the James River.

McClellan’s attack was repulsed by Confederate forces led by General Robert E. Lee. With McClellan’s army now recalled to Washington, Lee moved north, where General James Longstreet and General Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson converged to rout a federal force under General Irvin McDowell at the Second Battle of Manassas.

Lee now made the bold move of crossing the Potomac River near Leesburg, Virginia, with about 35,000 troops and setting up camp outside the city of Frederick, Maryland. He invited Marylanders to join the South and overthrow the tyranny of the Union government, though almost everyone that had been a Southern supporter had already left the state for the South. Lee’s primary motive, through consultation with Confederate President Jefferson Davis in Richmond, was to draw the Union army out of Washington, defeat it in a pitched battle, then invite Britain and France to recognize the Confederate cause.

Lee’s force did not inspire much confidence among the local residents. A Frederick physician later reported the terrible smell of the unwashed Confederate soldiers. Lee had lost many of his troops to desertion, and many were barefoot. Lee’s aim was to head for Pennsylvania, then turn and threaten either Baltimore or Washington.

With MClellan trying to organize the Army of the Potomac to conduct a pursuit, Lee decided to divide his Army of Northern Virginia into several components. Stonewall Jackson moved his force west across the Blue Ridge to Boonsboro, then re-crossed the Potomac River at Martinsburg in what is now West Virginia, from which he would sweep down to invest the 11,000-man federal garrison at Harper’s Ferry.

A second Confederate force would attack Harpers Ferry from the south, a third under General James Longstreet would move to Hagerstown to prepare the planned incursion into Pennsylvania, and a fourth, a rear guard, would hold the South Mountain passes between Middletown and Boonsboro in case the federal army moved faster than expected.

Unfortunately for Lee, a copy of his marching orders was found by an enlisted man in a farm field where the Confederate army had bivouacked outside Frederick, wrapped around three cigars. This was the famous “Lost Order” that was immediately handed over to General McClellan who had now arrived after moving his 75,000-strong Union army up from Washington.

With Lee already having made it to Boonsboro west of South Mountain and Jackson bombarding the Harper’s Ferry garrison, McClellan caught up with the Rebels at the South Mountain passes being defended by Confederate General D.H. Hill. There the Union’s Army of the Potomac won its first major engagement of the war to the delight of the Northern press.

Two future US presidents were present at the Battle of South Mountain. Thirty-nine-year-old Rutherford B. Hayes was lieutenant colonel of an Ohio volunteer regiment and was wounded in the arm. William McKinley was a nineteen-year-old commissary sergeant who delivered sandwiches and coffee to the soldiers on the front line.

After the Battle of South Mountain, Lee retreated west toward the Potomac, setting up a defensive line on a ridge just above the town of Sharpsburg., Maryland, on the other side of Antietam Creek. The Battle of Antietam started with Union attacks on the morning of September 17, 1862. The first attack, at daybreak, into “the Cornfield” was conducted by General Joseph Hooker.

At the bridge to the south that today bears his name, troops were commanded by General Ambrose Burnside. Unfortunately for the Union army, it took Burnside so long to get his men across Antietam Creek that they lost the initiative. His force was met by Confederate troops under A.P. Hill marching up from Harper’s Ferry, who saved Lee’s battered army from annihilation.

By nightfall, over 27,000 men from the two armies were killed, wounded, or missing. It was “the bloodiest day in American history.” The Union army had failed to dislodge Lee from the ridge above the town, so tactically, the battle was a stalemate. After waiting a day to see if the Union army would renew the attack, which it did not, Lee pulled his force back across the Potomac.

General George McClellan has been pilloried ever since for failing to defeat Lee in a battle where his forces greatly outnumbered the enemy. McClellan has been praised for his strategic and organizational acumen but is viewed as an incompetent tactician. Lincoln fired him from his post as commander of the Army of the Potomac after the November 1862 congressional elections. In his place Lincoln named Burnside, who led the army to a disastrous defeat at Fredericksburg, Virginia, that December.

Gettysburg

The next major Confederate incursion into Maryland came almost a year later in late June 1863, resulting in the Battle of Gettysburg. General Robert E. Lee’s Army of Northern Virginia was in much better condition than it had been at Antietam nine months earlier, with Lee now knowing the lay of the land as he passed through the Maryland Blue Ridge into Pennsylvania.

Lee was coming off two major victories over Union forces in Virginia—Fredericksburg and Chancellorsville—where his most effective field commander, Stonewall Jackson, had died after being accidentally shot by his own men.

As depicted in the book Killer Angels by Michael Shaara and the movie Gettysburg based on it, Lee’s march northward was further handicapped by the fact that his chief of reconnaissance, cavalry General J.E.B. Stuart, had seemingly disappeared while riding around the Union army in the Maryland and Pennsylvania countryside. Thus Lee had only a vague notion of the location of the Army of the Potomac, now commanded by General George Meade, which was moving north from Washington. In some ways the campaign was a repeat of the movement of the two smaller armies prior to the Battle of Antietam.

On June 30, 1863, outliers from the two forces ran into each other just west of the town of Gettysburg, a road and rail hub in the Pennsylvania foothills. As Lee hurried his units toward the town the next day, their arrival was delayed by a holding action on the part of Union cavalry under Brigadier General John Buford.

A little to the north, Stonewall Jackson’s replacement, General Richard Ewell, failed to take the heights on Culp’s Hill which overlooked the town. These actions allowed the unhindered arrival of the main body of federal forces, which proceeded to occupy the high ground along Cemetery Ridge extending eastward. At the south end of the ridge were Little Round Top and Big Round Top.

Over the next two days, Lee threw his army at the federals strung out along the ridge but failed to dislodge them. The battle ended on July 3, 1863, with the famous but fruitless charge across a mile of open ground led by General George Pickett. The arrival of a handful of Confederate soldiers within Union lines has been called the “High-Water Mark” of the Confederacy. That handful were killed or repulsed.

Few people ever understood why General Robert E. Lee made such a catastrophic mistake, and Lee himself never talked about it. The fact was that General “Jeb” Stuart had not arrived at the battle until the second day, reporting to Lee with his cavalry force that had been exhausted by several days of riding and skirmishing beyond the reach of both armies to the east. Stuart now received orders to employ his entire force of several thousand riders to support the next day’s charge of General Pickett by attacking the Union lines along Cemetery Ridge from the rear.

Lee might have won the Battle of Gettysburg, and possibly the war itself, had the plan worked. But it didn’t. Stuart’s attack was met by Union cavalry to the north of the main battle around 11 a.m. the morning of July 3. This was known as the Battle of East Cavalry Field that was ignored in the Gettysburg movie which cast Lee’s actions in the worst possible light.

Had Stuart broken through, the outcome of the battle might have been different. Stuart was repulsed by a series of charges led by a 23-year-old Union cavalry officer who had already been promoted to brigadier general and whose name was George Armstrong Custer. Later in the war, in 1864, Custer attacked at the Battle of Yellow Tavern outside Richmond where Confederate General Jeb Stuart was killed.

The 1862 Battle of Antietam and the 1863 Battle of Gettysburg were two prominent engagements where the action was confined to men in uniform. Both armies were under strict orders to leave civilians alone. Except for foraging for food, where civilians were often paid for their produce, even if it was only with Confederate money, the fighting left civilian towns and farms intact.

But by the end of the Civil War, what today we might call terrorist tactics were starting to be used by raiders like those under Confederate Captain John Mosby or commanders like General William Tecumseh Sherman in his burning of Atlanta and his March to the Sea.

Monocacy

There was also the third Confederate incursion into Maryland, culminating in the Battle of the Monocacy on July 9, 1864, fought outside Frederick by Confederate General Jubal Early, who was attempting to harass Washington and draw troops away from what by then was the Union’s campaign against Richmond. The Union was able to rush enough soldiers north to fend off Early’s attack. During the action, President Abraham Lincoln traveled out to Fort Stevens in the Washington suburbs to espy the Confederates in the distance. Here he was famously told, “Get down you fool!” Early’s attack failed break through the capital’s defenses, and his force retreated to Virginia.

This series on the American Civil War will conclude with an account of some of my own family ancestors who fought in the war.