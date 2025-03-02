Serialization of selections from my book Our Country, Then and Now continues with the cooperation of my publisher, Clarity Press.

The American Civil War was fought from 1861 to 1865, ending over 165 years ago. Its causes and its results remain controversial today. This is especially so as many people are saying the accelerating conflict between the Republican Trump administration and the Democrats he defeated in 2024 has become so vehement as to constitute the start of a second civil war. You can read my take on that topic here.

My own view is that both the original Civil War and today’s conflict are fundamentally a battle between the globalist financial elite—controlling both the slaveholding South and today’s Democrats—vs. American nationalism—represented by the governments of Lincoln and Trump.

Of course no analogy can be perfect in every detail. And I do anticipate that what I am saying here is bound to arouse strong feelings, to say the least. But so be it.

Also, the nature of my treatment must necessarily lead to emphasis on the economic aspects of the war, which I believe my 21 years of toil in the deeper recesses of the US Treasury Department allowed me to appreciate.

Enjoy. I don’t think you will find what follows anywhere else.

Slavery

Lincoln said in his Second Inaugural Address:

“One eighth of the whole population were colored slaves not distributed generally over the union but localized in the southern part of it. These slaves constituted a peculiar and powerful interest. All knew that this interest was somehow the cause of the war. To strengthen, perpetuate, and extend this interest was the object for which the insurgents would rend the Union even by war, while the government claimed no right to do more than to restrict the territorial enlargement of it.”

Of course, not all who fought for the North agreed that slavery was the cause of the war. Most soldiers would have said, and many did, that they fought to preserve the Union.

But the violence inherent in the slavery system had likely coarsened the psyche of the South, and this coarseness could not be allowed to prevail. Of course, the coarseness was met with its own brand of violence that would show up over coming decades when the US Army turned its attention to the extermination of Indians in the West.

Looking at the Civil War in a larger context, we can see that the US was born in an era of competition for world control that constantly spilled over into violence. When the Civil War broke out, the Treaty of Oregon had settled the northwestern border between the US and Britain’s Canada, and the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo had concluded the Mexican War. Now the US itself was about to shatter along its north-south divide even before the new territories had been settled and organized.

Even a black man’s liberty on northern soil was called into question by the Dred Scott decision of 1857. Scott and his African-American family claimed their freedom on the basis of their owners taking them to the free states of Minnesota and Wisconsin, where they lived for several years.

The Supreme Court under Chief Justice Roger Tawney of Maryland ruled that as blacks, the Scotts had no legal standing, since the Constitution supposedly did not grant people of their race citizenship. Therefore, they could not sue in federal court. Of course, the Constitution says nothing about racial criteria for citizenship. It’s a matter of opinion, or however citizenship is defined by the states, the courts, congressional legislation, or constitutional amendment.

The ruling was viewed as a test case and infuriated not only northern abolitionists but also ordinary people with a sense of justice. The nation was one large step closer to war.

Adding fuel to the fire was the raid by John Brown and his men on the US Armory at Harpers Ferry, Virginia, on October 16-18, 1859. Brown’s intent was to ignite a rebellion among slaves throughout the South, which of course never happened. Brown was found guilty of treason against the state of Virginia and hanged on December 2, 1859. Six other members of his party were hanged later. Attending Brown’s execution was future Lincoln assassin John Wilkes Booth.

Bankers and the War

I do not intend to recount a chronology of the war. The available literature is massive. But I do wish to discuss some of the underlying issues, particularly the question of finance. Later, I will try to provide some insight on two of the major battles—Antietam and Gettysburg—which took place near where I live in Maryland. I also plan to comment on the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and discuss the experience of the war by some of my family ancestors.

Statesmen and bankers from Europe watched developments closely. Part of the Confederate strategy was to seek the support of Great Britain and France, particularly Britain. The Confederacy knew that a decisive victory, especially in the eastern theater in the vicinity of the two capitals of Richmond and Washington, might enable Britain to step in with military support, or at least use its navy to relieve the North’s blockade of Southern seaborne commerce.

Standing in the way of British naval involvement was the fact that Russia supported the North by stationing its own navy in the harbors of New York and San Francisco. Russia had been defeated in Crimea by a coalition of Britain, France, Piedmont-Sardinia, and the Ottomans just a decade earlier but now warned Britain that a naval attack on the US would be a causus belli.

Most of the British bankers favored the South. In an earlier chapter, we had met Britain’s Baring family. By the 1850s, however, it was August Belmont, the US representative of the Rothschild banking empire, who now came to the fore.

The head of the Rothschild family in Great Britain had been Nathan Mayer Rothschild (1777-1836). Born in Frankfurt, Germany, he was sent to Britain in 1798 by his father, Mayer Amschel Rothschild, and made a fortune on the London Stock Exchange.

During the early 19th century, Nathan Rothschild’s London bank provided the subsidies that the British government paid to its allies to fight during the Napoleonic Wars. Rothschild also financed the Duke of Wellington’s army in Portugal and Spain.

The Rothschilds’ power, along with that of every other banker in Europe and the US, was based on fractional reserve lending. As discussed earlier, this was the power the bankers utilized to make loans in excess of the amount of money they held in their reserves, loans multiplied by usury at compound interest.

The money the banks lent then circulated as a nation’s money supply, with the power of money creation translating into political power. As Mayer Amschel Rothschild famously said, “Give me the power to issue a nation’s money; then I do not care who makes the laws.”

The reserves held by the banks consisted mainly of precious metals and reflected the amount of money their investors and depositors had placed with the bank for safekeeping. Another form of reserves was government-issued bonds. At various times in history, silver was also viewed as valid backing for money, along with gold. This was expressed in US law through the legislated ratio of valuation of gold to silver of fifteen to one.

“Bimetallism” increased the money supply so was viewed as favorable to workers, consumers, and debtors. But gradually during the 19th century, silver lost its value, and gold emerged as the only acceptable form of metallic backing. By the Civil War, the gold standard reigned supreme throughout Europe. The Rothschilds were the most powerful beneficiaries of the gold standard.

At times of crisis, including the Napoleonic wars, governments would suspend the right of holders of bank notes to redeem their money in gold. The only country that did not suspend redemption was France. Now, with an event as momentous as the American Civil War, the removal of gold redemption as a brake on lending would obviously benefit the Rothschilds in looking for investment opportunities. By this time, the head of the Rothschilds’ London bank was Lionel de Rothschild (1808-1879).

As mentioned earlier, August Belmont, who had come to the US from Germany in 1837 under the name of August Schöberg to manage the Rothschilds’ American banking interests, had become prominent in US politics.

After starting his own bank in New York City by trading on the Rothschild name, Belmont became an American citizen, joined the Democratic Party, converted to Christianity, and married Carolyn Slidell Perry. She was the niece of Oliver Hazard Perry, the War of 1812 naval hero, and the daughter of Commodore Matthew Perry, who opened Japan to trade by his voyage of 1853.

Belmont’s wife was also the niece of John Slidell, who was a native of New York but who moved to Louisiana as a young man and became a congressman and US senator. He was one of two Confederate diplomats taken by the United States Navy from the British ship RMS Trent in 1861 and later released in a celebrated diplomatic row.

August Belmont’s wealth and political connections had propelled him into Democratic Party politics. His first assignment was to serve as campaign manager in New York for Pennsylvanian James Buchanan’s run for the presidency in 1852. Buchanan lost out to Franklin Pierce of New Hampshire, so Belmont took advantage by making large campaign contributions to support Pierce’s successful presidential campaign.

James Buchanan persisted by succeeding Pierce as president through the election of 1856. Although Belmont now lobbied for the job of ambassador to Spain, Buchanan denied him the position.

Four years later, as a delegate to the bitterly-divided 1860 Democratic National Convention in Charleston, South Carolina, Belmont supported the presidential nomination of Senator Stephen A. Douglas of Illinois and made what was called “a powerful speech urging party unity.” But Douglas failed to win a majority of delegates because he was not sufficiently pro-slavery.

After two subsequent party conventions, the Democrats remained badly splintered. The Southern Democrats now nominated Vice-President John C. Breckenridge of Kentucky to run against Douglas. A newly-formed Constitutional Union Party nominated John Bell of Tennessee, another Southerner.

During the 1860 campaign, August Belmont served as Stephen A. Douglas’s campaign treasurer. But the split in the Democratic Party assured the victory of Republican nominee Abraham Lincoln. Everyone knew that secession of the Southern states would soon follow.

During the Civil War that ensued, August Belmont, now the Democratic Party’s national chairman, walked a fine line between support for and opposition to the Union’s war effort. He is credited with helping persuade Britain and France not to support the Confederacy, though no one can guess at his contacts behind the scenes. For instance, in an 1863 visit to London, Belmont told Lionel Rothschild that “soon the North would be conquered.” He also decried Lincoln’s “fatal policy of confiscation and forcible emancipation.”[i]

In 1864, with the war raging, Belmont oversaw the nomination of General George McClellan as Democratic Party presidential candidate. Still on active duty, but cooling his heels at home in Philadelphia, McClellan became Lincoln’s opponent in the presidential election.

McClellan had been dismissed by Lincoln as commander of the Union’s Army of the Potomac in 1862 after he failed to pursue Lee into Virginia following the stalemate at Antietam. McClellan spent the next two years sulking as he tried to clear his name for his failure to win a decisive battle, while carping at Lincoln for being too intransigent toward the South.

McClellan ran on his famous name without much of an alternative program, but he refused to alienate the Army by calling for the Union to recognize Southern independence. Instead, he wanted a negotiated peace, which would have made Confederate recognition by Britain inevitable. But Lincoln won the election decisively, with the soldiers in the field overwhelmingly supportive of the president.

Belmont’s relative by marriage, John Slidell, besides being a Confederate diplomat, had worked in the New Orleans law office of Judah Benjamin, former US senator and Confederate Attorney-General and Secretary of State. Benjamin, born a British citizen, fled to Britain after the war, where he became a successful barrister in London.

August Belmont’s own British connections continued after the war as well. The Rothschilds had tried to persuade some of their younger family members to relocate to New York to take over the family business, but they viewed New York as too boring and provincial. So history regards the Rothschilds’ commitment to becoming more prominent in American finance to be lacking. Still, their name will recur in the pages of our history.

It might be argued that August Belmont knew that a split in the Democratic Party in the election of 1860 would lead to war, and he can be accused of participating in that split with his support of Senator Stephen Douglas. Belmont himself continued after the war as an influential New York banking magnate. He and his family worked closely with J.P. Morgan in the financial manipulations that produced the numerous banking panics of the post-Civil War era.

J.P. Morgan became head of the Money Trust that later worked hand-in-glove with the Rothschilds to foist the Federal Reserve System onto the US in 1913. Next installment in the chapter on the American Civil War: “Financing the War” and the “National Banking Act of 1863.”

