Three Sages

Lewis Coleman
6h

I passionately agree with everything Mr. Cook states here, but there is another factor looming in the immediate future that is far more urgent than all these problems put together. That is the drastic decline in fertility, health, and intelligence that forever ensues in the wake of economic success. This problem isn’t limited to America; it threatens all industrialized nations. It will accelerate exponentially after 2030, and exacerbate all the problems cited above. Nobody speaks of this problem, and the COVID contagion with its deadly fake immunization has poured gasoline on this fire not only by causing the most treacherous and deceitful form of mass murder ever invented, but also by destroying the fertility of healthy breeding age adults. It bespeaks the innate narcissism of the moral and mental midgets who inexorably dominate government policies.

izzy
5h

“Hope lives on when pride is gone...”

Fortunately, divine providence and inspiration operate in a domain beyond national borders. History is a compendium of human striving for something better, and littered with passing failures. The US started with high ideals. The trajectory over time has been an erosion of the same, and a relentless slide in the wrong direction. Correcting course would be a monumental undertaking, and things may have indeed just gone too far. Human nature includes many conflicting impulses. We shall see. Hope for the best, but make contingent provisions for something less.

