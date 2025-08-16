Preface

President Donald Trump and his MAGA movement lionize the US as the greatest nation on earth. But its development has become so badly stunted with respect to the ideals of its founding that its present degraded condition may be fatal. Allow me to explain.

Introduction: Creation of the Republic

The American nation emerged out of European history over 400 years ago. The first permanent English settlers arrived in Virginia in 1607; in Massachusetts in 1620. Then, more than 150 years passed before the United States of America declared itself as a sovereignty independent of Great Britain, its founding charter being the Declaration of Independence with the words: “All men are created equal.” America’s permanent body of national law was the 1788 Constitution. The Constitution was not ratified by the legislatures of the thirteen member states; rather it received ratification from the votes of popularly elected conventions. This gave credibility to the opening words: “We the People.”

The US was founded as a republic—an amalgam of wartime suffering, popular approval, English common law, structure based on state and local governments, and a central government originally existing only in the most abbreviated form. Plus inspiration. But there are many ways to define, sidetrack, or pervert a republic.

Has the American republic succeeded or failed in conducting its affairs in consonance with the highest possible interpretation of its founding principles? How we answer this question is crucial to assess its likely longevity and place in history. The future of America is not something we have a right to take for granted, or even whether it has a viable future. What that future will be is debated and defined with each election cycle. But subterranean forces are also at work with their own agendas. Will these forces prove fatal?

The Founding Fathers and Divine Providence

I have spent much of the last year studying lengthy biographies of the Founding Fathers and other early American statesmen, starting with Benjamin Franklin and George Washington, born in 1706 and 1732 respectively, and currently extending to Abraham Lincoln, sixteenth president of the US. All the founders worked to define what America was to be. But they all believed—and I mean all—that America came to exist in decisive ways through the guidance or dispensation of Divine Providence. The word “Providence” appears frequently in the discourse of the age.

This appeal to Providence is fundamental. But for what purpose was America brought into being? All the founders agreed on one thing: individual liberty under the rule of law: law before which all should stand as equals. Anything less was tyranny. While the means of attaining this end saw disagreement, the fact of this end was unanimous.

But there was never a consensus among the founders that the American identity qualified the US to lord it over the rest of the world, though zealots throughout history may have expressed such a desire and do so today. Even the Monroe Doctrine did not claim for the US the right to rule all of the Americas. Rather it warned European nations to back off from forging new colonies. It also made the now-forgotten pledge that the US would not meddle in European affairs.

But every nation faces challenges. Their success is always uneven and often thwarted or, as mentioned above, perverted. But the American Founding Fathers and early statesmen were not atheists, though they refrained from any official sanction of sectarian religion. Thus they believed, without exception, that Divine Providence had brought America into existence to further human life and progress in its own God-given way and in the way most suited to the nation’s inhabitants.

A New “Garden of Eden”

Thus America reflected, in its own manner, a new “Garden of Eden,” as does every legitimate enterprise undertaken by human endeavor aided by Spirit. After the Battle of Gettysburg in 1863, President Abraham Lincoln defined America’s purpose at that time of crisis in the timeless words: “That we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain—that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom—and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”

After the Civil War, the US became an industrial colossus but one with a troubling history of war and socio-economic chaos along with its march to prominence. I have written about this march in my book of American history, Our Country, Then and Now. One aspect rarely noted by historians is that by the late 19th century, many American statesmen believed that over time, Mexico, Central America, and Canada would all voluntarily have joined the American republic.

Later, such aspirations were part of the background to the free trade movement of the 1980s and 1990s resulting in the North American Free Trade Agreement that was viewed as a possible predecessor to a North American Union. Today, however, given what the US has become—after the fall of the Soviet Union and then 9/11—the worst of all global predators, these regions rightfully view such prospects with fear and disgust. Both Mexico and Canada are being further alienated by the radical increase in tariffs on exports to the US that drive even deeper wedges into what might have become a peaceful and natural merger.

Six Serpents in the Garden

The vagaries of American history and its failures have fully exposed the fact that there have been “serpents” in the garden. I will name six that have threatened America’s purpose and progress.

1. Slavery is the first “serpent” in the garden. From the beginning, serious divisions appeared between the states of the South that based their economies on human chattel slavery and those of the North that favored free labor. The South was locked into the slavery system by the economics of plantation agriculture, with slaves valued in dollars and cents as financial assets. An eventual civil war over slavery had been predicted by many as early as the 1790s. Today, slavery has not entirely disappeared, given the persistence of debt and other types of peonage, as well as the scourge of human trafficking. Descendants of enslaved people continue to suffer under the nation’s failure to redress past exploitation.

2. Rise of a Moneyed Aristocracy and its takeover of government is the second “serpent” in the garden. Such an aristocracy arose in America through the creation of the First and Second Banks of the United States. It was the party of Jefferson, Madison, Monroe, and later Andrew Jackson who opposed the power of the banking system, but they eventually lost out as the national banking structure created by Congress during the Civil War eventually transitioned into the Money Trust and the Federal Reserve System. Today, allied with worldwide globalist finance, American bankers working with those of other countries constitute a globalist financial elite that seeks to destroy sovereign nations and rule the world. The biggest American name in establishing the globalist financial system was David Rockefeller, close ally of the British Rothschilds.

3. Corporatism is the third “serpent” in the garden. The early statutes establishing corporations that operated under inviolable contract law created autonomous power centers based on supremacy of the profit motive that have consistently worked to undermine and destroy the rule of law and constitutional government. Siphoning wealth into the hands of the financial elite, the vast profits generated by corporations has allowed seizure of control of the political process without reference to the public good and in defiance of all attempts at regulation. This has allowed, for instance, the pharmaceutical industry to run riot with such travesties as the COVID pandemic and its genocidal “vax.” The primary goal of government today is to increase corporate profits as reflected in the stock and bond markets. Of course the markets are threatened by unsustainable public and private debt overhang.

4. Failure to Assimilate is the fourth “serpent” in the garden. As we have seen, America is a nation that once sought to base its system on the principle that “all men are created equal.” This implies that everyone living within the territorial jurisdiction of the US has a right to opportunity expressed in the Declaration of Independence as “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” This right has not been extended as it should have been to Native Americans, whose lands were taken without fair compensation and who were herded onto reservations without adequate means of subsistence; to enslaved people, both before and after emancipation; to immigrants, especially those from Eastern and Southern Europe and millions of Jews. Many of these immigrants turned to organized crime as a means of power and survival. Today, millions of illegal immigrants have been admitted entry by one presidential administration only to be rounded up for expulsion by another. Nor has America, with a large and growing incidence of poverty, succeeded in assimilating its disparate social and income classes into a balanced and secure commonwealth. Increasingly, the US has taken on the characteristics once attributed to Britain: “Paradise for the rich, purgatory for the intelligent, and hell for the poor.”

5. Subservience to the British Empire is the fifth “serpent” in the garden. During the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the Anglo-American elite set out, in the words of Cecil Rhodes, to “recapture the US for the British Empire.” This was done in order to utilize America’s physical resources, manpower, and wealth to enable Britain to annihilate its arch-rival, Germany. Two world wars ensued, followed by US action in obeying British dictates to turn against the Soviet Union as the next enemy of Anglo-American hegemony. While today the physical might of America dwarfs that of the British, the misguided policy direction remains the same. The British are trying to start a major war between the US and Russia by egging on Ukraine in the current proxy conflict.

6. Decision to Conquer the World Militarily is the sixth “serpent” in the garden and by far the most odious. This decision was made by the Franklin Delano Roosevelt administration prior to US entry into World War II under the conniving of the Rockefeller-controlled Council on Foreign Affairs and the Anglo-American Pilgrim Society. Such has remained US policy ever since. The National Security State, particularly the CIA, was created to implement this objective by covert means. A central project of the National Security State was to assassinate President John F. Kennedy. Gradually, the National Security State has been infiltrated by the Israel lobby which today influences US foreign policy on behalf of Israel and its genocidal practices. This policy is also aimed at securing Anglo-American control of Middle Eastern oil and gas resources. However, foreign policy based on conquest and exploitation is totally contrary to America’s founding principles. Imperialism does not benefit the average American, much less the people being exploited. The US has been tightening its grip on world resources since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991 and the subsequent declaration by the US of attaining military Full Spectrum Dominance over the entire globe. Subsumed under this heading, the US is now weaponizing tariffs to turn its neighbors and other trading partners into virtual slave-states. Such a nation, armed with the world’s largest military on hair-trigger alert, poses an extraordinary danger to its own population and to the peoples of the world.

What Is To Be Done?

What then is to be done? The only rational choice for Americans who still love their country and wish for its success is to keep alive the ideals of the original republic however they can, including resistance to the elements listed above and embracing of personal sacrifice when called to do so. Truly loyal Americans recognize their nation as a product of Divine Will with defined obligations and responsibilities, as citizens of other nations may rightfully do with their own. For Americans, this stance may now be simply a matter of how to survive. Of course, we may ask whether means may yet exist to work toward larger political reform by stopping wars and opposing financial exploitation at a time when dissidence is quickly discovered, marginalized, and punished.

Reconstruction of the Monetary System

In deciding on future courses of action, the most urgent need is total reconstruction of the monetary system. Over the last 17 years, since I retired from the US Treasury, I have consistently urged people to study the financial writings of British engineer C.H. Douglas, whose basic prescription is for governments to issue an annual dividend to all citizens to fill the endemic “gap” between GDP and national income that marks all advanced economies. A current example of dividend economics is the Alaska Permanent Fund, with payments made annually to all state residents from resource revenues. Another permutation of dividend economics would be a negative income tax, an example being the COVID relief payments of recent years. Related is the familiar earned income tax credit which could be expanded to benefit all working Americans.

The US should also move toward implementing a system of direct funding by the federal government, where money would be created and paid out without recourse to borrowing via Treasury bonds. The US national debt of $37 trillion is a travesty. By contrast, systems of direct funding have been used at various times in American history, including colonial times, especially by the Massachusetts Bay Colony, during the Revolutionary War and the War of 1812, under the governments of Presidents Andrew Jackson and Martin van Buren, through the use of Greenbacks during the Civil War, and funding of infrastructure renewal during the Great Depression. Prior to his assassination, President John F. Kennedy had also begun to implement a system of silver certificates to be spent directly into circulation. Minting of high-value coinage could also be a form of direct funding.

The NEED Act of 2011

The most important piece of monetary reform legislation in American history was introduced by Congressman Dennis Kucinich in his 2011 NEED Act which remains on the books of Congress. The NEED Act would replace the Federal Reserve with a Monetary Authority within the US Department of the Treasury and would provide direct funding for a host of government programs, including major grants to the states, funding of infrastructure revitalization, closing the gap in health care costs for all citizens, liquidation of the national debt, and many other purposes. Following is a summary of the main benefits of the NEED Act as compiled by the American Monetary Institute. CLICK HERE.

The NEED Act had its origin in consultations between this author and the late head of the American Monetary Institute Stephen Zarlenga, author of the monumental treatise The Lost Science of Money. Together Mr. Zarlenga and I wrote a draft of the American Monetary Act and presented it to Congressman Kucinich in a series of meetings and conferences. Mr. Kucinich was able to use the power of his office to transform the American Monetary Act into a format that continues to be ready for implementation today.

The NEED Act is also the core element of the monetary reform proposals of the Green Party and should form the centerpiece of all grassroots action for reform. In the meantime, it is urgently necessary for individuals to support funding for creation of a major monetary reform “think tank” that can begin to lobby Congress consistently and effectively for change, while at the same time educating the public on the urgency of a total overhaul of the American financial system. Of course, this is not to deny the equally compelling need for reform of the many other evils in the financial system, such as stock buy-backs, leveraged buyouts, abuse of derivatives, etc.

Inquiries on the programs and policies of the Green Party may contact Howard Switzer at howard@howardswitzer.com. Those interested in delving further into the spiritual underpinnings of the American experiment are advised to read a once-famous book entitled The American Republic (pub. 1865) by American editor and author Orestes Brownson, a key adviser to President Abraham Lincoln.

Conclusion: Only Time Will Tell

So is the United States of America a stunted nation? Yes, even though it is striving to be “best” by pretending to be the biggest, strongest, richest, and most powerful. But these pretensions are weaknesses and liabilities without wisdom and righteousness.

Is its condition fatal, and can it recover its original purpose? Only time will tell, and opportunities may not repeat themselves.

Perhaps the August 15 summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin can mark a new beginning, but only if past failures are acknowledged and corrected. Though he blames Obama and Biden, not himself, President Trump has taken a step in this direction by accepting some degree of past US responsibility. But as the six serpents in the garden, discussed above, persist, much remains to be done.

And from the moment of President Putin’s arrival in Anchorage, Alaska, last Friday, European broadcasters began to rage against Trump for daring to meet with Putin, making crystal clear where the historic obstacles to peace are coming from. Now the US must get its own house in order, starting with monetary reform. This means a gigantic disengagement from the travesties of big globalist finance and the monetary elite who control Europe and much of the rest of the world.

But the Trump-Putin meeting did take place. In the face of the still-ongoing Ukraine War, the meeting may have been the most significant affirmation of a multipolar world since the United Nations was created after World War II. And always, a day without a nuclear exchange is a blessing. Two or more days become a miracle. Thus change is possible. We must never give up.

About the Author

Richard C. Cook is a retired U.S. federal analyst with extensive experience across various government agencies, including the U.S. Civil Service Commission, FDA, the Carter White House, NASA, and the U.S. Treasury. He is a graduate of the College of William and Mary. As a whistleblower at the time of the Challenger disaster, he exposed the flawed O-ring joints that destroyed the Space Shuttle, documenting his story in the book “Challenger Revealed.” After serving at Treasury, he became a vocal critic of the private finance-controlled monetary system, detailing his concerns in “We Hold These Truths: The Hope of Monetary Reform.” He served as an adviser to the American Monetary Institute and worked with Congressman Dennis Kucinich to advocate for replacing the Federal Reserve with a genuine national currency. See his new book, Our Country, Then and Now, Clarity Press, 2023. He has recently been named a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG).