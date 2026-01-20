"Almost heaven..."
Richard C. Cook comments: My sister and her husband (and doggie) just moved out of the Washington, D.C., madhouse for the West Virginia countryside. In the distance: the Blue Ridge Mountains with the Shenandoah River running through the valley below.
John Denver tells the story. John Denver - Take Me Home, Country Roads (from The Wildlife Concert) Forgive the YouTube ads!
How nice of you to share the photo, Richard. Sounds like a good move for them to a beautiful and uncongested area. May the good Lord bless and keep them. Love the song!
When I saw “Almost heaven...” in the email list, the first thought was “West Virginia”.
Ground Zero is a good place to be from.