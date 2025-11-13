Richard C. Cook comments:

First, let me just mention that some critics of Substack are accusing it of “herding” subscribers into their own little ghettos, manipulating subscriber lists, cancelling peoples’ funding, etc. Based on my personal experience, I have to say that at least some of this is true. So, to my fellow “inmates,” here is my last post for today.

So here is Alex Christoforou talking about preparations by the EU for war with Russia, along with Trump’s threats to Venezuela, EU threats to China, and some other stuff.

It’s starting to look like a situation where Europe had so much fun fighting with each other during World War I and World War II that they’ve decided to do it again!

As an American I have to ask whether, as with those two wars, will the US be suckered once again into becoming involved? Based on the actions of BOTH the Biden and Trump presidencies, I’d have to say that looks likely.

One difference between the two previous world wars and today is that now we are seeing more women in the ranks of the warmongers. In fact, they may be even worse than the men! This includes two of Alex’s favorites: “stunning and brave” Kaja Kallas and Ursula “von der Crazy.”

If I were younger, I’d be looking for a quiet place in the country. Having already found one, I think I’ll just stay where I am and watch.

Zaporozhye disaster. Vucic, EU prepares for war. USS FORD in Caribbean. Estonia ultimatum to China