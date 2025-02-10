We all have needs and impulses of our lower animal nature which have to be accommodated, within reason, in this life. But the general principle is to replace unhealthy addictions, or obsessions, with higher-level activity devoted to good deeds, service to others, duty, learning, healthy exercise, and the like. Of course if we can do this with good cheer, all the better. So in the morning, we spend time here in prayer, meditation, listening to classical music, positive discussion, and the like. The goal is a kind of spiritual development that attunes to daily life, not taking away from it. A good laugh also goes a long way, and if we are wrong, confess our mistakes outwardly or inwardly and ask forgiveness. And there is no way to avoid mistakes while we are alive.

A healthy, daily prayer life is also important. You can pray to your guardian angel for help and guidance, to St. Michael the Archangel, Jesus, or other higher beings. Just tell them you need a little help and that you appreciate their being there.

Also, get some exercise daily and get out in nature. We walk and garden. And at 78 I don't drink alcohol and take no prescription medications.

Above all, be happy! And make others happy!