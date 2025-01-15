ADDENDUM: Even as we speak, a number of theories are emerging relating to the cause of the [LA] fires that differ from what I am outlining here. The main one is that the Deep State has bio-engineered the conditions that produced the fire, including spraying the region with highly flammable aluminum nanoparticles, then causing the Santa Anna winds to accelerate far behind their usual velocity. The purpose would be a massive attack on local populations similar to what many believe happened with the 2023 Lahaina fire on Maui. See here. Of course the fires could still have been ignited by covert agents on the ground; i.e., “homeless people.”