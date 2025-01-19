With the inauguration tomorrow of Donald J. Trump as 47th president of the United States, it seems like a good time to take a focused look at what Trump will be up against as he assumes office.

I wrote the attached article for ScheerPost.com last June as an attempt to answer that question, though at the time I was supporting Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., for the office. This was after meeting Kennedy at his rally in Annapolis, Md, on November 6, 2023. It was actually editor Robert Scheer who came up with the article’s title.

It now seems a noteworthy denouement to this moment in history with Trump having been elected and announcing plans to appoint Kennedy as secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services with the formidable mission of “Making America Healthy Again.”

Even before his inauguration, Trump has been moving his agenda forward by making plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine and by pressuring Israel into a ceasefire with Hamas over Gaza. If Trump succeeds in these initiatives it will go a long way toward reversing two of the major catastrophes marking the Joe Biden “legacy” as well as the policies and intentions of Biden’s Deep State “advisers.”

Of course Trump had also been under the influence of these “advisers” during his first term when the U.S. and NATO were arming Ukraine for its expected conflict with Russia and when Trump was bending over backward to give Israel whatever it wanted.

We also have to wait and see if Kennedy will be confirmed in his post by a Senate heavily influenced by the oligarchs in charge of Big Pharma.

In any case, please take a look at the “Wild, Conspiratorial, Fantastic View of World Politics” Robert Scheer characterized my article as expressing. On the eve of Trump’s presidency, see what you think.

A Wild, Conspiratorial, Fantastical View of World Politics: Might It Be True?