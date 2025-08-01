Send your petition to the Shrine

Dear Friend of St. Jude, When we pray for healing for ourselves or our loved ones, our concern for the person in need opens our hearts to the comfort and strength of God’s love for us. In our devotion to St. Jude, we have an additional source of grace and support. As we offer him our petitions for healing, we find hope and inspiration through St. Jude’s intercession to God on behalf of our intentions. Send your prayers and petitions for healing to the altar of St. Jude at the National Shrine. May you find God’s abundant and healing peace through the intercession of St. Jude as we offer this Prayer for Healing: Most holy Apostle, St. Jude, I place myself in your care. Pray for me; help me remember that I am not alone in my struggles. Please join me in asking God to send me hope in my sorrow, courage in my fear, and healing in the midst of my challenges. Please ask our loving God to fill me with the grace to accept whatever my life holds and to strengthen my faith in His healing power. Thank you, St. Jude, for the promise of hope to all who believe, and inspire me to give this gift of hope to others. Amen. We invite you to send these uplifting words of faith to brighten a friend or loved one’s day with our free digital prayer cards. And join us for additional healing prayers during the Solemn Novena to St. Jude for Healing, August 16th—24th at the National Shrine of St. Jude. Together, let us share the hope of St. Jude with a world in need. May the blessing of St. Jude’s intercession bring you healing and peace. Yours in prayer,

Fr. Paul Keller, CMF

Provincial

Claretian Missionaries

USA-Canada Province

