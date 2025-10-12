A Place to Love: South Mountain, Maryland – History and Culture; Part 2 of 3: European Settlement, South Mountain and the Civil War

European Settlement

The first Europeans to explore the Appalachians were backwoodsmen who traded with the Indians for deerskins and beaver furs. Early East Coast bases for fur trading were the Dutch colony of New Amsterdam and the New Sweden colony, located where Wilmington, Delaware, is situated today. Another fur trading base was Kent Island on the Chesapeake Bay, first occupied by traders from Virginia.

The first European credited with crossing the Blue Ridge Mountains was Spanish explorer Hernando de Soto, who traversed the region in North Carolina in 1540. Over a century later, an expedition led by German physician Johann Lederer in 1669 is recognized for crossing the Blue Ridge and seeing the Shenandoah Valley. Lederer had been commissioned by Virginia Governor Sir William Berkeley to seek a passage to the Indian Ocean at a time when the real distances across America were still unknown.

But the mountains of Maryland remained unexplored until the early 1700s. An important name in early South Mountain history is Israel Friend, or “Frande.” One account has Friend being born in Pennsylvania of Swedish parents in 1693. By the 1720s, he was said to be mining iron ore at the mouth of Antietam Creek, near where Antietam Furnace was later built. In 1725, Israel Friend married Sarah House.

In 1727, Friend was deeded land by the Indian chiefs of the Five Nations, as recorded by a road marker, also near Antietam Furnace. This deed was not recognized by Maryland’s proprietary authorities, but by 1734 Friend held 300 acres of legitimate proprietor-deeded land. Later in the 1730s, Israel and Sarah moved south and settled in Rockingham County, Virginia, of which Harrisonburg is the county seat.

The first road crossing South Mountain was supposedly Israel Friend’s Mill Road at Crampton’s Gap, which followed an old Indian trail. By the way, it was Swedes like Israel Friend, along with Finnish settlers, who introduced the log cabin to America, copying structures in their home countries.

Soon more white settlers began to arrive in the South Mountain region, many coming down Indian trails through the Monocacy and Hagerstown Valleys and settling along the Monocacy River and Conococheague Creek. The road through the Hagerstown Valley was called the Great Wagon Road and was the main route south for German and later Scotch-Irish settlers.

Settlers arrived at what is now Shepherdstown, WV, by the mid-1730s, while Jonathan Hager reached the future site of Hagerstown by around 1739. Hager had arrived in Philadelphia from the Dutch city of Rotterdam.

By the 1730s, the Calvert proprietors out of Annapolis were distributing land grants in the Piedmont and Great Valley to German, English, and Swiss farmers. The stipulation for a 300-acre grant was to raise a structure and plant apple trees.

Meanwhile, Daniel Dulany, a one-time Irish indentured servant turned attorney, was laying out lots by 1745 in what became the town of Frederick. This was followed by the founding of Thurmont in 1751. The famous Thomas Cresap, who later worked with George Washington clearing the mountain route taken by the Braddock expedition from western Maryland into Pennsylvania, had founded a settlement near what is today Cumberland by the early 1740s. Throughout this frontier region, brutal conflict with the Indians, driven from their homes or incited by the French, was common until the French and Indian War.

The French and Indian War began in the spring of 1754 when 22 year-old George Washington, commanding a detachment of Virginia militia with Indian allies, attacked a small French force in southeastern Pennsylvania and killed its commander, Ensign Joseph Coulon de Jumonville. Washington then had his men erect a makeshift ring of stakes he called Fort Necessity but was forced to surrender to a force of 500 French and 100 of their own Indian allies on July 3, 1754. The French called the young Washington an assassin for assaulting what they claimed was a diplomatic mission to discuss territorial boundaries between the French and British domains.

Known in Europe as the Seven Years War and fought in America, India, and at sea, the conflict dragged on until peace was signed in 1763, granting the British control of all North America east of the Mississippi, including French Quebec.

The first major British expedition of the French and Indian War was that of General Edward Braddock, who in 1755 took his force of 2,400 men across the Maryland Blue Ridge to attack the French at Fort Duquesne, site of the modern city of Pittsburgh. Young George Washington, denied a commission in the British army as being just an upstart colonial, served on Braddock’s personal staff as a volunteer aide.

Braddock’s probable Blue Ridge crossing points were at Braddock Heights on Catoctin and via the old Sharpsburg Pike on South Mountain at Fox’s gap, where Reno Monument Road and Dogstreet Road proceed today. There is a local legend that the large stone barn that stands where Dogstreet Road crosses Little Antietam Creek on the Flook property was built by Braddock’s quartermaster, Sir John St. Clair, as a staging area for military supplies.

Braddock had conferred in Frederick with Benjamin Franklin, colonial postmaster, who was charged with providing the British with mules and wagons for transport. Warnings by Franklin and Washington to prepare for a different kind of warfare with the French and Indian enemy lying in ambush behind trees were met with scorn by Braddock, who was used to European-style combat with armies shooting from formation on the field of combat. Braddock reportedly called Washington a coward for arguing for an Indian-style defense.

Braddock was mortally wounded when his leading column rode into an Indian ambush only ten miles from Fort Duquesne. He deputized Washington to lead the retreat but died soon after. With the British fleeing to safe haven in Philadelphia, Washington’s militia, headquartered at Winchester, was left to defend the frontier, with frequent atrocities committed by both Native Americans and white settlers. The Blue Ridge was largely abandoned by whites as far east as Catoctin Creek.

Particularly brutal were Indian attacks along the upper Conococheague where the whites retaliated with a vengeance avowedly aimed at Indian extermination. The Maryland colony built Fort Frederick near what is today Hancock to guard the area and provide a settlers’ refuge, and eventually the British army returned under General Jeffery Amherst to finish its business. Fort Duquesne became Fort Pitt, and the trickle of white settlers into the Blue Ridge became a flood. The modern settlement of the South Mountain area dates to the end of the French and Indian War, with many settlers from southern and eastern Maryland bringing their African-American slaves with them, though slavery here was not nearly as common as in the tobacco regions.

The towns of Hagerstown, Sharpsburg, Middletown, Beaver Creek, and Centerville, later Keedysville, now began to spring up. Among the first structures were grist mills. Sharpsburg was built around a large town spring, used as a water source into the 1960s. On South Mountain’s uplands and in the intermontane, subsistence farms also began to appear. A system of commodity barter had taken hold with book-entries denominated in English currency but requiring no transfer of currency, which was virtually non-existent in the region anyway.

The economy of the South Mountain region was based on the bounty of the land, which was farmed and mined by human and animal labor aided by locally-made wooden and iron tools. Education and culture centered around the many small churches, such as Lutheran, German Reformed, Anglican, Methodist, United Brethren, Dunker, and Mennonite. By now, Catholic churches had been banned in Maryland, a colony originally founded to provide Catholics freedom of worship, so services were now held in family homes. Jewish traders were active in the region by the late 1760s.

With the growth of towns and cities in the Piedmont and Coastal Plain, the South Mountain region, with its natural fertility, became a commercial breadbasket, committing to wheat, corn, orchard, and dairy farming. By 1800 the valleys around South Mountain were on their way to becoming a major supplier of food and other commodities to cities on the mid-Atlantic coast, including Philadelphia, Baltimore, and later Washington, D.C. Around the turn of the 19th century, new towns were being laid out at Emmitsburg, Boonsboro, Jefferson, Williamsport, Rohrersville, Sabillasville, and Smithsburg. Some of the towns even acquired their own local schools and bands.

The South Mountain area had also become home to iron production, with foundries at Catoctin Furnace, Mt. Aetna Furnace, and Antietam Furnace. These supplied cannons and ammunition to Revolutionary War armies. Also during that war, the Blue Ridge area here and across the river in Shephardstown, Virginia, supplied soldiers early on who marched north to join Washington’s army.

In general, the people of the Appalachian region were probably the most consistently supportive of Washington’s army than anywhere else in the colonies. Among the most well-known was Major Johann Christian Orndorff, who resided at what is today called the Newcomer House on the Antietam Battlefield. Legend has it that General Washington found him more useful as a supplier than an officer so sent him home to provide his army with flour from his mill on Antietam Creek. His daughter Rose was a renowned psychic and fortune teller.

Speaking of the iron furnaces, they were later set up at Keep Tryst and Knoxville, on the Maryland side of the Potomac across from Harpers Ferry, site of the first U.S. armory, founded in 1799. The iron and lime furnaces caused most of the timber on the mountainsides to be clear-cut for use as charcoal fuel. This led to massive erosion which contributed to generations of flooding along the Potomac. Clearings on South Mountain where trees were stacked and burned to make charcoal can still be identified. Also remaining are low stone walls that separated pastures for grazing of cattle as well as woodlots. Heavy timbering of chestnut and oak also took place on the mountain to supply a large tannery at Burkittsville.

The Germans who settled in Frederick and Washington Counties were masters of stone construction who made the South Mountain region a treasure trove of stone houses, barns, walls, and public buildings. Downtowns of old stone and brick structures make exploration a fascinating pastime to this day. One good example is the Old South Mountain Inn that has been standing on the mountain crest at Turner’s Gap for over 200 years and was host at various times to people like Abraham Lincoln and Henry Clay traveling from their Midwestern homes to Washington. Recently the Department of Natural Resources purchased the Old South Mountain Inn for a park headquarters and visitor center.

Washington County also has the nation’s largest collection of arched stone bridges, still strong enough to support today’s vehicular traffic. South Mountain also became part of an interstate transportation corridor to Ohio and westward with the building of the C&O Canal, the National Road, and the B&O Railroad. The section of the National Road from Boonsboro to Hagerstown was the first highway in the U.S. to be covered with macadam, a compacted aggregate of small stones sealed with rain water. Life on these transportation arteries colored the culture of the area for two centuries and is featured in exhibits at Boonsboro’s National Road Museum.

Next we turn to the Civil War and the role played by South Mountain, where three invasions of the North by Confederate armies took place in its shadows.

South Mountain and the Civil War

South Mountain is a key geographic feature across Maryland, a border state that lay between North and South in the American Civil War. It’s still controversial today—“states rights” and all that—but it’s not just my own view that it was the existence of slavery that was the fundamental cause of the war. For those who wish to study the actual historical background to the Civil War in-depth I have found Arthur Schlesinger’s classic Age of Jackson an invaluable resource. There are those who say that the Civil War was a matter of Jefferson’s affirmation that “All men are created equal” catching up with the men who signed the Declaration of Independence while not being too sure what it meant.

The fact was that resolution of the status of slavery was merely postponed by the Constitutional provision that a slave counted as three-fifths of a white person for purposes of congressional representation. This gave the Southern planters the power to dominate the federal government for eighty years during a time when economic evolution from the Industrial Revolution was making their way of life obsolete. Indeed, an armed clash between slave and free states had been predicted by many alert observers as early as the 1790s.

South Mountain began its role as a conduit for escaped slaves in the pre-Civil War days of the Underground Railroad. Escapees would cross the Potomac at various locations, including Williamsport, Shepherdstown, or Knoxville, travel north on the mountain past Boonsboro, then work their way up past Smithsburg and into Pennsylvania near Waynesboro. Then it was on to Canada. You can read about this route in the writings of authors like George Alfred Townsend, also known as “Gath,” in his novel Katy of Catoctin, or Willa Cather in Sapphira and the Slave Girl. On the alert for escapees were the “slave catchers,” whose profession gained its charter by the Fugitive Slave Act and the Dred Scott decision.

Another feature of the Underground Railroad was Fort Frederick which in 1860 was purchased by Nathan Williams, a freed slave, who farmed the nearby land and sold produce to both the Union and Confederate armies. Back in the 18th century, the Shawnee Indians west of Fort Frederick had gotten into considerable trouble with the Maryland authorities for harboring runaway slaves.

Of course helping to ignite the Civil War was John Brown’s 1859 raid on Harpers Ferry, launched from the Kennedy farm near South Mountain in Pleasant Valley with a farmhouse that has been restored for visitors to see today. Pikes and other artifacts from John Brown’s raid are in the possession of the Boonsborough Museum of History. Those of Brown’s men who escaped from Harpers Ferry when the raid failed found their way north to Pennsylvania by working their way at night along the South Mountain ridge. Two were captured and sent back to trial in Charles Town, then part of Virginia, to be hung after Brown for the same crime of treason against Virginia. Some of Brown’s effects found after the raid indicated that he may have planned to build forts on South Mountain to cover his planned post-raid escape.

The Civil War in the eastern theater centered on successive attempts by the Confederates to seize control of the Potomac basin and threaten Washington, D.C., by invading Maryland in 1862, 1863, and 1864. These culminated in the battles of Antietam, Gettysburg, and the Monocacy. In each instance, the Confederates used South Mountain to shield their movements from the Federals. None of the invasions succeeded.

Still, the South Mountain area, both in Maryland and Pennsylvania, was a place of transit for some of the largest armies ever assembled in the Western Hemisphere. After the Battle of Antietam on September 17, 1862, President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, a milestone in American and world history. The Antietam Battlefield, today far off the beaten path, is thus one of the most important historical sites in America. We can ask ourselves what compelled 100,000 young men in the prime of life to fight so desperately that day. With over 23,000 casualties, it was “the bloodiest day in American history.”

Historians tell us that what defeated the 1862 Confederate incursion into Maryland was not just the Union armies but also the upsurge of citizen enthusiasm that boosted the morale of the Union troops. Soldiers who had been demoralized while losing battles in Virginia earlier that year said of their tumultuous reception in Frederick, Middletown, and Boonsboro that they were “back in God’s country.”

The stage had been set for the coming battle through the discovery by Union troops outside Frederick of the famous “Lost Order.” This was Special Orders No. 191 that detailed Confederate commander Robert E. Lee’s plan to divide his army by sending most of it with General Stonewall Jackson to capture Harpers Ferry, with the remainder moving toward Hagerstown under General James Longstreet.

Holding the Lost Order in his hand, Union Commander George McClellan was able to declare, “Here is a paper with which, if I cannot defeat Bobby Lee, I shall be willing to go home.” When Lee learned that McClellan was moving toward him out of Frederick with unusual despatch, he posted a rear guard in the South Mountain gaps. General D.H. Hill commanded the defenders from the Old South Mountain Inn, and the battle followed.

During the Battle of South Mountain, three days before Antietam, 25,000 Union troops attacked the Confederates in Turner’s, Fox’s, and Crampton’s Gaps, causing the Confederates to retreat to set up their battle line outside Sharpsburg. South Mountain was the first victory won in the war by the Army of the Potomac, with two future U.S. presidents—Rutherford B. Hayes and William McKinley—taking part. The Baltimore American wrote: “Our army has proved itself like that god of ancient mythology who gained strength from contact with his Mother Earth.” The New York World wrote of the Battle of South Mountain that, “It turned back the tide of rebel successes. The strength of the rebels is hopelessly broken.”

After the Battle of Antietam, President Lincoln traveled from Washington by rail to meet with McClellan who was staying with General Ambrose Burnside at a house on Mills Road outside Sharpsburg. Lincoln demanded to know why McClellan had allowed Lee’s battered army to escape back to Virginia, a circumstance that was to lead Lincoln to relieve McClellan of command a few weeks later. After the conference, Lincoln boarded a horse-drawn army ambulance for a trip across South Mountain to Frederick and a train ride back to Washington. Lincoln’s route took him up Main Street in Keedysville to Boonsboro, then across South Mountain to Middletown and on to the train station in Frederick, where he was cheered by a crowd of residents. Photographs of Lincoln at Antietam, towering over Union officers in his top hat, are among the most famous of the Civil War.

But the war was far from over. Having learned the South Mountain terrain, Lee brought his larger and better-equipped army north nine months later, crossing South Mountain from the Cumberland Valley near Chambersburg to engage the Union’s Army of the Potomac at Gettysburg. After losing the three-day battle, Lee re-crossed South Mountain with a series of rear-guard actions to Williamsport. Meanwhile, Union commander General George Meade set up a battle line along the highway south of Boonsboro, but instead of turning to fight, Lee forded his troops across the river back into Virginia. With the number of soldiers engaged and the total casualties, Gettysburg was the biggest battle of the Civil War.

The third and final Confederate invasion took place in June 1864, when General Jubal Early launched an attack against Washington, D.C., from the now-familiar route up the Shenandoah Valley. He then crossed South Mountain and Catoctin, before driving off the Federals under General Lew Wallace at Monocacy Bridge just east of Frederick.

But Wallace’s force was able to delay the Confederates for long enough that General Ulysses Grant could reinforce the capital with troops dispatched from the siege of Petersburg in Virginia. A skirmish ensued outside Washington, D.C., at Fort Stevens that Lincoln himself witnessed, followed by a Confederate retreat. During the fight, Lincoln popped his head over the ramparts to watch, whereupon a Union soldier shouted, “Get down you damn fool!” The soldier was supposedly Oliver Wendell Holmes, Jr, the future Supreme Court justice. Earlier, Holmes had been shot through the neck at Antietam but recovered.

Along his route, Early’s troops collected forced ransoms from the townspeople of Hagerstown, Middletown, and Frederick. When Chambersburg in Pennsylvania refused to cough up the money, the Confederate cavalry burned much of the town to the ground.

The Civil War ended with Lee’s surrender at Appomattox Courthouse and President Lincoln’s assassination, both in April 1865. The South Mountain region had plenty of memories about which we reminisce to this day and enough minie balls to keep collectors busy for generations. A number of old-timers still have Civil War museums in their basements.

End of Part 2 of 3. To be continued.

