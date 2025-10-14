A Place to Love: South Mountain Maryland - History and Culture, Part 3 of 3: The Coming of Modern Times; Today’s Challenges

The Coming of Modern Times

After the Civil War, the South Mountain region was gradually swallowed up in the Industrial Revolution. Hagerstown became a regional manufacturing, railroad, and livestock center. A new B&O line from Weverton to Hagerstown made Rohrersville and Keedysville centers of farm-related commerce, while the farm economy itself was increasingly mechanized. Frederick was a prosperous food processing, dairy, and packing center. A trolley ran from Frederick to Hagerstown, and a passenger train from Baltimore provided for easy travel to the top of South Mountain at Penn Mar, near the Mason-Dixon Line where from 1877 to 1943 several thousand visitors a day could journey to a resort complex with hotels, bandstands, playgrounds, and an amusement park. A similar though smaller resort sprang up on Braddock Heights over on Catoctin.

Once the automobile was in vogue, the train ride to Penn Mar lost its appeal. The old hotels burned or sank into ruin. Now life in the region went on as simply one small nook of the industrializing nation. During Prohibition, from 1920-1933, the South Mountain area was a supplier of moonshine and host to a well-organized, though illegal, local industry around Knoxville. A Middletown newspaper tried to stir up some excitement in the 1920s with the Snallygaster hoax, a supposed flying man-eating monster. The Snarly Yow and other “dog fiends” scared people. And there was the usual gossip about hauntings in old houses and near battlefields. During the boom times big houses were built in the richer sections of Frederick, Middletown, and Hagerstown, and with the alternating busts came some struggling urban neighborhoods.

By the 1960s, I-70 had replaced the old National Road, though during the 1970s a long decline began that coincided with the deindustrialization of the nation’s producing economy. This hit Hagerstown more than Frederick. Increasingly, the South Mountain area was being transformed into a bedroom community to the East Coast megalopolis, with the associated stresses, including youth alienation, domestic violence, and substance abuse. But it was still a place with its own unique character and memories.

At the same time, family farming, along with extensive hobby farming and home gardening remained characteristically strong, with their own timeless bonding with the land. But increasingly the ecosystem was stressed with climate change, chemical pollution, reduction of insect and bird populations, and traffic congestion.

Nevertheless, on and around South Mountain, much of its history remains visible and accessible. The reforestation of mountain slopes has brought back wildlife, along with state parks and outdoor recreation. There is also a substantial pottery and craft community that comes out particularly at Christmastime, festivals, and holidays. We can also mention some particular historical sites that take us from deep into the past to excursions of importance today.

One of these already mentioned is the Old South Mountain Inn at the crest of Turner’s Gap on Alt 40 that was purchased from private owners in 2023 to become a future headquarters and visitors center for the Maryland Park Service.

Following the Civil War, where the Inn was commandeered by both the Confederate and Union armies, it was purchased as a seasonal residence by Madeleine Vinton Dahlgren, widow of the famous Admiral . As the Boonsboro Historical Society website explains, “Following the Civil War, the business of the tavern declined, due in large part to the reduced importance of the National Road as the railroads spread across the mountains. The property was sold in 1876 to Madeleine Vinton Dahlgren, daughter of Congressman Samuel Finley Vinton and wealthy widow of Admiral John A. Dahlgren. What she called the South Mountain House became a private residence, improved with attention to the antiquity of the building. Mrs. Dahlgren also built the stone Dahlgren Chapel, which is open to the public on summer weekends.”

If you want to look for the Gothic-style chapel, it’s on the other side of Alt 40, a little to the east, next to the Appalachian Trail that ascends what is known as Hill 1500. Also, a carriage Mrs. Dahlgren owned to pick up visitors at the Frederick railroad station is on display at the Washington County Rural Heritage Museum.

We should bear in mind that every person who resides in or visits the South Mountain area is a newcomer or descendant of newcomers going back thousands of years. Each wave, whether Native American, European, African-American, Hispanic, Asian, or otherwise, including visitors and tourists, has brought its own folklore of stories, memories, legends, customs, and values. Sifting through and retelling these stories is a worthwhile pastime. A fascinating book in that regard is Madeleine Dahlgren’s South Mountain Magic.

Among Mrs. Dahlgren’s tales, which she represented as absolutely truthful, is one of phantom armies still fighting in the South Mountain passes, along with stories of spiritual healers in the mountain hollows and Native American spirits wandering the hills with light emanating from their fingertips. One of her subjects was Michael Zittle, a healer known as the Wizard of South Mountain. An original book of Zittle’s incantations was to be found in the Boonsborough History Museum and has been published under the title Friend in Need. Mrs. Dahlgren also cited an ancient Native American burial ground on South Mountain which I came across in my own wanderings.

Today, on the northern slopes of the South Mountain-Catoctin complex, just before the Blue Ridge enters Pennsylvania, is another notable site: the National Shrine of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton, the nation’s first native-born Catholic saint.

The earliest Catholic settlements on the eastern slopes of the Blue Ridge in the Monocacy River Valley where Frederick is situated arrived from southern Maryland between 1728 and 1740. William Elder moved from St. Mary’s County, location of the original Maryland settlement, around 1734. Elder gave the name “St. Mary’s Mount” to a local mountain, which later became the site of Mount St. Mary’s University and Seminary.

With Catholic churches having been banned, Elder set aside a room in his log house for religious services. This home chapel was called “Elder Station” and was visited by priests from Conewago Chapel, about 22 miles to the north in Pennsylvania. Another family from St. Mary’s County, the Livers, had originally come to America from Flanders (Belgium) and later intermarried with the Elders.

The religious freedom wrought by national independence in 1776 had profound effects in liberating the multitude of religious sects that had come to America for a new way of life. This now included the Catholics of western Maryland who had settled around what was becoming the town of Emmitsburg, situated about three miles south of the Pennsylvania border at the Mason-Dixon Line and about five miles west of the Monocacy River that flows south across Maryland into the Potomac.

The key figure in establishing the now world-renowned Catholic institutions around Emmitsburg—Mount St. Mary’s University and Seminary; the schools, churches, and religious order associated with St. Elizabeth Ann Seton; and the National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes—was Fr. John DuBois (1764-1842), a refugee from the French Revolution.

Ordained in Paris at the age of 23 and having become the chaplain to a mental hospital, Fr. DuBois was one of many priests to flee France before the Reign of Terror set in during the French Revolution. He landed in Richmond, Virginia, with a letter of introduction from the Marquis de Lafayette.

As a Catholic priest, Fr. DuBois fell under the jurisdiction of Fr. John Carroll when in 1789 Carroll became bishop of what was then the only American diocese. Recognizing Fr. DuBois’s gifts, Carroll send him to Frederick, where he consecrated the cornerstone of St. John the Evangelist Church. As church pastor, he also made excursions to the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia and frontier regions westward to the Mississippi.

Now working from Frederick, Fr. Dubois founded Mount St. Mary’s College in Emmitsburg, along with the Mount St. Mary’s Seminary, today the largest Catholic seminary in the U.S. Fr. DuBois became the university’s first president. Later Fr. DuBois served as Bishop of New York.

In 1809, Fr. Dubois worked closely with now-Bishop John Carroll in bringing Elizabeth Ann Seton to Emmitsburg. A convert to Catholicism after the death of her husband on a trip to Italy had left her a widow with five children under the age of eight, she became a Catholic at St. Peter’s Church in Manhattan and was confirmed on Pentecost Sunday by Bishop Carroll whom she considered her spiritual father. After she had moved to Baltimore to prepare for a teaching mission, a wealthy Catholic seminarian and convert named Samuel Sutherland Cooper bought 269 acres near Emmitsburg for her mission.

Seton established the first religious institute of teaching sisters in the U.S., the Sisters of Charity of St. Joseph. Living at first in a small log cabin on the grounds of St. Mary’s University that is still standing, Seton and her women established Saint Joseph’s Academy and Free School in Emmitsburg. She died in 1821 at age 46 and was canonized a saint in 1975.

Today, the National Shrine of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton stands within walking distance of downtown Emmitsburg. It comprises two early school buildings and residences—the Stone House and the White House—along with a seminary, a church recognized by papal authority as a basilica, a museum, the Mortuary Chapel where Mother Seton’s remains were first entombed, and a visitors center. The shrine is under the jurisdiction of the Archdiocese of Baltimore and is a pilgrimage destination for people worldwide.

Also on the mountain is the National Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes, constructed by seminarians from Mount St. Mary’s in 1875, 18 years after the appearances of the Virgin Mary at Lourdes in France. Today tens of thousands of pilgrims visit the National Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes.

Looking more broadly, the religious history of the South Mountain area would be a study in itself, with every familiar faith and denomination represented.

Western Maryland was settled early on by German-speaking Protestants, with Frederick County, which then included today’s counties from Washington County westward, witnessing a host of denominations rising up to serve them, including Lutheran, German Reformed, Dunker—later called Church of the Brethren—and Mennonite churches. The United Brethren, with George Geeting a co-founder, became the first denomination to have originated in America. Geeting built his original meeting house outside today’s Keedysville on Mt. Hebron Road, a log structure on the original Felfoot estate near today’s Flook property.

Of course settlers of traditional English persuasion built Anglican churches, later Episcopalian, with others embracing the Methodist or Baptist denominations. In the Great Valley, the Scots-Irish brought Presbyterianism. Later came the Seventh Day Adventists, the Church of the Nazarene, and unaffiliated evangelical congregations. Jewish synagogues sprang up in Frederick and Hagerstown.

Catholicism is now well-established, supported by the Archdiocese of Baltimore that gave us one of the most influential religious figures in American history in James Cardinal Gibbons. Author of Faith of Our Fathers, one of the most widely-read books of the 19th century, Gibbons became an actor on the stage of world Catholicism by his influence in Rome in favor of working people.

African-Americans also established their own churches both before and after the Civil War, such as the Asbury United Methodist Church, the Second Christian Church, and the Zion Baptist Church in Hagerstown. Some churches today conduct immersion baptisms in the lake at Greenbrier State Park.

The most recent major demographic change in the South Mountain region has been the influx of Hispanic residents in the Frederick and Hagerstown areas, many of them Catholic or Pentecostal. There are also Buddhist meditation groups and yoga groups, along with growing Islamic worship.

Still, it is well to remember that for the vast majority of time since the region was first inhabited by humans, the only spiritual practice was that of Native American shamanism. The essence of that practice must of necessity remain. Many have sensed that South Mountain was and remains a place of spiritual power.

Today’s Challenges

All of this brings us to today. We see that increasingly over the last half-century, the Maryland Blue Ridge, with South Mountain forming a natural barrier to the west, has been under tremendous pressure from suburban development, highway construction, and environmental onslaught, including the effects of chemical-dependent agriculture. Valley streams often turn brown with residential and agricultural run-off. It takes only a short drive around the area to see the gigantic lawns surrounding the “McMansions” that sit within sight of fields of GMO corn and soybeans.

The haze includes glysophate, sold as Roundup, and thought to be fatal to bee populations and carcinogenic to humans. One estimate is that 2.6 billion pounds of glyphosate have been sprayed worldwide over a twenty-year period. Another effect, here as elsewhere, is the huge reduction in the monarch butterfly population with the destruction of milkweed habitat.

Speaking of McMansions, you rarely see people or children outside when you drive around, even near magnificent outdoor environments like the Antietam Battlefield or Boonsboro’s Schafer Park. How can people imbibe the spirit of “place” when they are locked in a tightly-sealed house watching the TV and surfing the internet, even if they do get out now and then for work, school, shopping, mowing the lawn, or youth sports? The waste and pollution from the vast lawns is staggering, not to mention excess consumption of water and electricity.

In defining the South Mountain area we should also note the large federal government presence, including past and present installations at Fort Ritchie, Lambs Knoll, High Rock, Camp David, Fort Detrick, and others, along with several major national parks and battlefields. There is also the famous “Underground Pentagon” at Raven Rock Site R in Pennsylvania, connected to Camp David by a six-and-one-half-mile tunnel.

While the National Park Service and other agencies have valiantly sought to protect the land, passenger rail connections to Frederick County and the West Virginia panhandle have led to a large influx of commuters to government-related jobs. Major population and traffic pressures have resulted from Interstates 70, 81, and 270, making Frederick the fastest-growing county in Maryland in terms of population.

Awareness of the many threats has certainly been accompanied by growing environmental consciousness, leading to some degree of water clean-up, recycling, and litter reduction. Forest that was once clear-cut on the mountain has grown back in protected areas, chiefly due to the efforts and acquisitions of the Maryland Park Service. Still, the massive and growing impact of the human footprint has been devastating to the South Mountain area as it has elsewhere, along with a century-long breakdown of natural ecological barriers worldwide. The chestnut blight is a famous example. Another has been the proliferation of invasive species like the weed from Asia the park rangers call “mile-a-minute,” along with Japanese stiltgrass and knotweed.

Of course South Mountain is not alone. Today almost every species on the planet is under pressure for survival. Many have not made it, and others are threatened. In cases where natural predators have been removed, others have become pests, like the white-tailed deer in many locations. And we now can infer from history how easily human systems themselves may shatter when faced with upheavals such as war or economic depression. In a sense, much of modern civilization resembles a high-rise condo built on a beath with dark storm clouds looming on the horizon.

Behind the seeming peace of the South Mountain landscape a ferocious battle has raged to protect what remains of the land. A milestone was the 1954 hike by Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas along the length of the C&O Canal that led to the creation of a national historical park and the termination of federal plans to build a scenic freeway along that route.

Today’s Battle of South Mountain may be as crucial now as it was in Douglas’s day. And the outcome is far from certain. No matter how many examples of greater environmental awareness we can cite, the fact remains that the social and political mindset dictates that endless economic development is both necessary and good. This is especially the case with elected officials who worship “growth” like a fetish, one that is always applauded by both business and job-hungry voters and productive of more and more tax revenues to pay ever-increasing government budgets.

So if there is a farm that can be turned into a subdivision, why not? If there is a quarry that wants to pump water around the clock, okay to that too. And if a data center breaks ground that needs to gobble up water and electricity to run AI, well great. More highways can be built, more trash hauled to regional landfills, more warehouses lining the interstates, more tractor-trailers crammed onto high-speed roadways. If it can be done, let’s do it. The future can look after itself.

Can it be, though, that the battle for environmental sanity in the South Mountain region today is just as important to our future as other great events taking place here in the past? It seems increasingly clear that the only way to move forward is through spiritual understanding, while honing our organic gardening skills and perhaps even our survival skills. There is in fact a center near Frederick that teaches survival skills, including wilderness fire-making and knapping of stone tools. It may not be the solution, but it shows us what is at stake. Here the original Native American inhabitants of the land may be able to offer help, if not through their technology, then through imbibing their attitude that we are all children of One Creator sharing the responsibility of living together on our common Mother the Earth. This may be the critical message for our time from the earth’s indigenous peoples.

So as we enjoy our visit to South Mountain, we should pay our respects to the land and to the wildlife around us. South Mountain is habitat for many wild species that are more at home here than we are. Among them are hawks, eagles, owls, woodpeckers, hummingbirds, squirrels and chipmunks, meadow voles, raccoons and opossums, bees and butterflies, snakes, deer, turkeys, turtles, fish, salamanders, and black bears. South Mountain is also a flyway for thousands of migrating raptors annually.

Speaking of bears, never run from one. That is the best way to get hurt. Better to stand tall and make noise. Actually, you are 90,000 times more likely to be killed by a human being than a black bear, whose leading cause of death in the wild is from gunshot, often just for “sport.” Once an endangered species in Maryland, the black bear has made a comeback in recent years, with bear-human contact increasing.

Also respect the little critters. On a nature hike in Greenbrier State Park, a boy poked a stick into a rotten log. The log exploded with thousands of bees, several people were stung, and one had to be taken away by ambulance, due to an allergic reaction. Well, how would you feel if someone wrecked your house with a stick just for fun? As far as copperheads or rattlesnakes are concerned, if you step on one and get bitten, that’s your fault, not the snake’s.

Visitors are also advised to learn and apply the rules of wilderness safety, such as how to seek shelter in thunderstorms. There was an incident on South Mountain where a lightning storm struck, and a group of three hikers sought refuge inside the Washington Monument. Lightning hit the structure, and all three were blown out the door with one evacuated by helicopter and hospitalized. They had broken a basic rule of mountaineering, which is that when lightning appears, get off any exposed ridge. There were also two recent fatalities on the Maryland AT—one where a tree fell on a hiker during a storm and another where a visitor from England fell off the Annapolis Rocks while taking a photo. Even in the gentle Appalachians, “stuff happens.”

As we roam the South Mountain area, we should remember the “Leave No Trace” ethic which the Maryland Park Service emphasizes. We need to minimize our impact on the land and its resources, pack out our trash, and leave the natural environment as clean and enjoyable as we found it. This applies to leaving things behind like animal bones, bird feathers, and interesting stones for the next visitor to enjoy. While “Leave No Trace” still seems like a novelty in the flatlands, it must be honored without reservation on the protected mountain areas that remain.

South Mountain may have more to teach than we think. But for us today the first lesson must be to preserve and protect it as nature made it. I believe it’s a spiritual responsibility that we all share.

