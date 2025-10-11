A Place to Love: South Mountain, Maryland – History and Culture

Introduction

The Maryland Blue Ridge formation known as South Mountain more resembles an entire range as it traverses the width of west-central Maryland and curves to the northeast into Pennsylvania. It’s a place where the frontal range of the Appalachians intersects with the Potomac River corridor to form one of the great historic and cultural crossroads of North America.

I began to learn about South Mountain and its history and culture after moving to the area with my wife Karen in 2013 and working for six years as the seasonal visitor center host at Greenbrier State Park. A fact that stood out is that it would not be a stretch to call South Mountain the most historic mountain in America—and one of the most endangered.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has spent much time and money preserving South Mountain in the face of pressure from population and development growth. Also involved are local civic groups and historical societies, conservation-minded businesses and farms, several educational institutions and foundations, and other public agencies like the National Park Service and county departments of parks and recreation.

Greenbrier State Park opened in 1966, almost 50 years ago, and is headquarters for the entire South Mountain Recreation Area. This also includes the Washington Monument State Park three miles south of Greenbrier, and Gathland State Park, further down toward Harpers Ferry in West Virginia. Also encompassed are tracts that are part of the South Mountain State Battlefield. The rest of the state-owned land shows on the map as South Mountain State Park and consists of forests, trails, and seasonal hunting areas. The total area is about 13,000 acres, or 20.3 square miles. Pennsylvania’s portion of South Mountain includes Michaux State Forest, Caledonia State Park, Pine Grove Furnace State Park, and two state game preserves.

Because of my work with the Maryland Park Service, this paper focuses on the Maryland portion of South Mountain. In 2014, there were over 570,000 visits to the South Mountain Recreation Area by the public. Protecting the natural and historic heritage of South Mountain under this onslaught is obviously a big job, requiring resources, vigilance, and dedication.

So let’s take a closer look.

Topography of South Mountain

South Mountain reaches a little over 2,100 feet in altitude, so it’s not that high as mountains go, but it runs about 70 miles from where it rises at the Potomac River a mile downstream from the junction of the Shenandoah River and the Potomac at Harpers Ferry. Geologically it’s an extension of Short Hill Mountain on the Virginia side of the Potomac.

From the Potomac, the mountain heads north and about forty miles later crosses the Maryland-Pennsylvania border at the Mason-Dixon Line. Just before, it reaches its high point at Mt. Quirauk at 2,140 feet. South Mountain then arcs to the northeast past Gettysburg and ends in foothills outside Harrisburg, the Pennsylvania capital. Its terminal point is just west of the Susquehanna River.

South Mountain is a complex series of wooded ridges and knobs, small plateaus, plunging stream hollows, and several mountain gaps. In places, the South Mountain ridge is only a few hundred yards wide, while in others the high terrain may extend a mile or two, or, up in Pennsylvania, up to twelve miles. At some elevations there are hayfields, meadows, and pastures, and the occasional homestead, mountain farm, or recreational camp. In other places, however, more intensive residential development has encroached.

The mountain gaps in Maryland are crossed at intervals by a several paved roads, the most traveled being Interstate 70, with U.S. 40 running side-by-side from Frederick to Hagerstown. Local roads are Raven Rock, Foxtown, and Wolfsville Roads to the north, and Alt 40, Reno Monument Road, and Gapland Road to the south. Alt 40 is the Old National Pike, running from Frederick to Hagerstown via Boonsboro. Alt 40 is one of the segments of the historic National Road running under different names from Baltimore to Vandalia, Illinois. It was the stretch of the National Road from Cumberland, Maryland, westward that was the first federally-funded highway.

Also at intervals are rock overlooks with spectacular views of the adjacent valleys, including, from north to south, High Rock, Black Rock, Annapolis Rocks, White Rocks, and Weverton Cliffs. All are venues for rock scrambling or climbing, with High Rock a hang-gliding site. Midway along the mountain on Monument Knob is the clearing for the Washington Monument, the first monument in the U.S. dedicated to George Washington, erected by Boonsboro residents on July 4, 1827.

Running the length of South Mountain is the Appalachian National Scenic Trail, first cleared and marked in 1931-1932. 39.8 miles of the AT lie in Maryland, including a section through the upper portion of Greenbrier State Park. At several locations on South Mountain, hikers can drive to parking areas adjacent to the AT, and at a few others can hike up from valley parking on side trails.

The section of the AT from the U.S. 40 parking lot to Annapolis Rocks is the second most heavily-used stretch of the entire AT, behind only a section in New York state with views of downtown Manhattan.

Along the Maryland AT are several hikers’ campgrounds and overnight shelters accessible only on foot. This allows the Maryland Park Service to prohibit potentially destructive back-country camping. At a couple of places on the trail, treated water is available, though there are also a number of natural springs. Each year over 1,000 AT through-hikers pass through the South Mountain Recreation Area on their way to Maine to the north or Georgia to the south, but mostly northward to Maine. A major milestone on the trail is the halfway point on the Pennsylvania section of South Mountain at Pine Grove Furnace State Park. The number of through-hikers has increased sharply in recent years, with a number of homeless people also attempting to live along the trail during warmer weather.

Geology of South Mountain

South Mountain is the northernmost formation of the Blue Ridge mountain chain, which starts in northeastern Georgia and extends northward over 600 miles. Merging with South Mountain to the east is Maryland’s Catoctin Mountain, both part of the Blue Ridge geologic province. Catoctin meets South Mountain near the Maryland-Pennsylvania state line. For those who read old history books, South Mountain used to be called simply “the Blue Ridge,” with Catoctin and other adjacent formations identified as spurs.

Between South Mountain and Catoctin is an “intermontane” zone of local ridges, knobs, and small stream valleys. The southern part of the intermontane is the Middletown Valley that is drained by Catoctin Creek which enters the Potomac River south of the town of Jefferson. The Middletown Valley has been called “the most fertile valley in America.” As with the rest of the region, the Catoctin Creek watershed is under intense pressure from residential development.

The Maryland Blue Ridge covers about 400 square miles, or 250,000 acres. It also includes Pleasant Valley and the Elk Ridge area west of the southern end of South Mountain in southern Washington County. At the southernmost reach of Elk Ridge is Maryland Heights, overlooking the Potomac and the historic town of Harpers Ferry.

East of the Blue Ridge, starting around the city of Frederick, is the Piedmont geologic province, or foothills, that extends to the Fall Line at the Great Falls of the Potomac. East of Great Falls is the Coastal Plain, the Chesapeake Bay, and the Atlantic Ocean. Dominating the region are Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, with a metropolitan area of over six million inhabitants and growing.

To the west of South Mountain is the Valley and Ridge geologic province, starting with the Great Valley, known locally as the Hagerstown or Cumberland Valley in Maryland and Pennsylvania, and the Shenandoah, James, Roanoke, and New River valleys to the south. Running the length of the valley in Maryland and extending south into West Virginia is the Hagerstown–Martinsburg Metropolitan Statistical Area with a population exceeding 300,000.

The Blue Ridge is the eastern face of the Appalachian Mountains which are raised on a rock base of ancient lava flows dating to over one billion years ago, well before land anywhere on earth was home to plant life. A mountain chain much older than the Appalachians rose and then was worn down, then was covered by a gigantic salt sea called the Iapetus Ocean. Today’s mountains were formed in phases that began around 400 million years ago. Primitive plant life had appeared by then, but it was still prior to when amphibians first crept out of the water.

About 300 million years ago, the Blue Ridge began to form from the collision of what are today North America and Europe/Africa to create the super-continent of Pangaea. Land that was once ocean bed was raised to a height at least equal to today’s Rocky Mountains. Activity from lava flows and a few active volcanoes continued to play a part in the mountain-building process, leading to today’s complex mix of sedimentary, igneous, and metamorphic rock.

The Blue Ridge is known technically as an “anticlinorium”—a gigantic convex fold with older rock in the center and younger rock on the edges. As you hike along South Mountain and Catoctin you see a greenish rock called greenstone, a type of volcanic metabasalt that makes up what is called the Catoctin Formation. This took shape, say geologists, about 570-500 million years ago, when 30,000 cubic kilometers of lava were extruded through the granite bedrock in a relatively short period of time. It happened after the first and oldest mountains were formed but before today’s visible range emerged.

Also common on South Mountain are quartz and quartzite, the latter made of metamorphosed sandstone. Quartzite is an extremely hard rock that was used by local residents to build the Washington Monument and other local structures. Quartzite was also used by Native Americans to make tools and weapons, as was the rhyolite found mainly in the intermontane region.

In the valleys adjacent to South Mountain we find softer limestone and dolomite formations, both being sedimentary rock, with underground caverns in places. The limestone beds belong to the Cambrian-Silurian Shenandoah formation. The limestone was once the bed of the Iapetus Ocean, most of the rock having been formed from the shells of tiny sea animals. This “Cambrian Explosion” was a long period when these more complex sea creatures abounded vs. the unicellular organisms of previous times. Other types of sedimentary rock are sandstone and shale, made from compressed sand or mud. There is also a lot of gneiss, another metamorphic rock, found in outcrops in the Middletown Valley and Pleasant Valley. This rock is over one billion years old. So if we stop to look closely at South Mountain’s geology, we can gaze a long way back into earth’s history.

Later, the super-continent of Pangaea split as the continents separated, leaving the Appalachians a 2,800-mile range along the east coast of North America. However, fragments of the original mountains also appear today on the west coast of Morocco in Africa and in the Scottish Highlands. We might even speculate that the Appalachians seemed so much like home to our Scotch-Irish settlers because they were geologically identical to places in Scotland they came from.

Over millions of years, erosion overwhelmed the steadily rising land levels and acted at different rates on different types, hardness, and ages of rock, reducing the mountains to their present appearance. The eastern coastal plan consists of eroded mountain rock. A number of major rivers also now cut through the Appalachians on their way to the sea. The largest eastern river is the Susquehanna.

Over on the western slopes of the mountains the rivers run into the Mississippi basin, with the eastern continental divide in between. The Ohio and Tennessee are the largest of these western rivers. In Maryland, the continental divide runs just west of the city of Cumberland along a ridge of super-hard silica-cemented gravel that was the delta of a large river hundreds of millions of years ago. This ridge, called the Alleghany Front, runs from Lock Haven in Pennsylvania near Williamsport to Seneca Rocks in West Virginia. All this complexity shows why study of the long history of the Appalachians was once critical to the development of today’s science of geology.

Native Americans

We now move on to that sliver of time in earth’s history inhabited by human beings. The South Mountain story begins during the late period in geologic history consisting of the Ice Ages. Much later than the formation of the mountains, the northern Appalachians were heavily affected by the formation of ice sheets that began to extend south from the Arctic around 2.5 million years ago.

The most recent phase was the Wisconsin Glaciation that covered most of Canada and reached down to what is now New England, New York, much of Pennsylvania, and the upper Midwest and which created the Great Lakes and New York’s Finger Lakes. The Wisconsin Glaciation peaked around 25-21,000 BP—“before present.” The ice began to retreat from around 17,000 to 8,000 BP.

At that time, Maryland’s climate was sub-arctic. The action of temperatures moving above and below freezing created fields of broken-up rock such as those found at the Washington Monument and South Mountain’s Devil’s Race Course. There were no hardwood forests then—only a few stands of deciduous trees mixed with the hardy evergreens, along with arctic tundra above tree line which then stood at about 1,350 feet. So the top third of South Mountain was bare rock, with lichen, moss, dwarf shrubs, sedges, and wild grass gripping the terrain. The northeast of what is now the United States, including our region, did not assume its present form of flora and fauna until about 5,000 BP, though Native Americans were here long before.

The first Native Americans moved into the region after the glaciers had begun to recede. They hunted the woolly mammoth, mastodon, giant bison, horses, camels, and other animals either extinct or later disappearing from this part of the world. Collectively these and other large mammals, including giant bears and wolves, were called ‘megafauna.” Thus instead of cows, pigs, and sheep, it was mammoths and mastodons likely seen where the Hagerstown and Frederick fairgrounds are today.

Anthropologists are not certain when the first Native Americans arrived in the Western Hemisphere, though one or more waves of occupancy certainly originated in Siberia. It used to be taken as cut-and-dried that the so-called Clovis people—named after an elegant style of projectile point—thrived around 13,000 years BP and were the common ancestors of all future Western Hemisphere inhabitants.

But this view has changed radically as the dates keep moving back. Clovis-type artifacts have in fact appeared in the Maryland and Virginia Blue Ridge, as well as other eastern North American sites, but a major pre-Clovis site called Meadowcroft near Pittsburgh dates from as long ago as 19,000 BP. Cactus Hill, excavated in southeastern Virginia in the 1990s, may show dates of 20-18,000 years BP. A 1974 discovery of a mastodon skull and stone knife in the net of a Chesapeake fishing boat yielded an estimated origin of 22,700 BP.

For our purposes, all we can say for sure is that the South Mountain area has been occupied by people of the homo sapiens species for a very long time, at least 14,000 years ago and perhaps longer. Compared to the Native American presence, which continues to our own day, modern Europeans have been here only a small fraction of that time, perhaps as little as two to three percent.

We also know that within another thousand years or so, about 12,600-12,000 BP, the megafauna—mammoths, mastodons, etc.—disappeared, as did any sign of the Clovis-type people who hunted them. Presence of the Clovis culture in our area was shown by a Clovis point in the possession of the late Doug Bast which he showed me and said was found along Antietam Creek near Devil’s Backbone. Many theories have been put forward as to the causes of the megafauna disappearance, including overhunting, a huge comet strike, volcanic eruptions that darkened the skies, massive doses of solar radiation, or other environmental anomalies, leading to major climate change.

Whatever the causes, the sudden cold snap that did in fact take place is known as the “Younger Dryas” period. The Younger Dryas was named for an alpine tundra wildflower, dryas octopetala, found in Scandinavian sediments dating to that time period.

The total temperature drop was huge—around 7-18-degrees F. Glaciation began to reoccur, but when temperatures eventually bounced back, massive flooding resulted from the rise in sea levels and the melting of ice dams at higher elevations. This was about the time the Chesapeake Bay was formed by flooding of the Susquehanna basin.

In the western U.S., floods were released from Glacial Lake Missoula, an event I discuss in my book Our Country, Then and Now. The Native Americans themselves have legends of very old world-shattering floods that ended what they called the “First World.” They say we are now living in the “Second World,” the world of “Turtle Island.” We might also speculate that such massive flooding was possibly a source of legends such as Noah’s Flood, found worldwide.

As the Younger Dryas passed, with the climate warming and becoming drier, the mid-Appalachians, especially the Blue Ridge, gradually became one of the most diverse tree and shrub habitats on earth. Mammals such as deer, bear, wolf, elk, beaver, fox, and even buffalo, flourished. The Native Americans adapted to these changes as the centuries and millennia passed. In some places, life changed from a dire struggle to relative abundance.

Within the Maryland Blue Ridge, about 1,600 Native American sites have been identified, some from the Paleoindian Era, starting around 12,000 BP, and more from the Archaic period that began around 9,500 BP. Then came the Woodland period, lasting from 3,000 BP to 1,650 CE. We might know more had a major site near Smithsburg, with a renowned cave containing artifacts, not been destroyed by commercial quarrying after around 1925. Known as the Bushey Cavern, the cave was large enough to hold 1,000 people. Researchers found charcoal and ashes, along with bones of bear, deer, raccoon, woodchuck, and porcupine. They also found chipped flint, along with bone awls and pins, knives, and projectile points. Nearby, ancient horse remains were found, which could date to before the megafauna extinction.

During the Archaic period, the Native Americans discovered, at various locations on or between South Mountain and Catoctin, a high-quality rock called rhyolite or meta-rhyolite which they used for making spear points, ax heads, knives, and other cutting and piercing tools. Rhyolite is a rock metamorphosed from lava flows and is identical chemically to granite. The difference is that rhyolite cools closer to the surface, so has smaller particles than granite, ones that cannot be distinguished by the naked eye. It may, however, have lava flow lines. The often reddish-colored rock is extremely hard and well-adapted to flaking or knapping. Native American quarries are still evident from their remnants as are signs of temporary camps or processing sites.

The Native Americans worked the rhyolite quarries for many centuries, traveling to the Blue Ridge from further east to do so, with tools and weapons fashioned from this rock being found throughout the eastern U.S. A factor that made the Blue Ridge usable for Native American camps was the increase in nut-bearing trees due to warmer weather, especially oak, chestnut, and hickory. This provided food for both the Native Americans and the game they hunted. But the rhyolite workers did not create permanent villages. Rather they took shelter under rock ledges from which many artifacts have been collected.

Let’s talk now about Native American culture. In the world of spirit, all Native American peoples belonged to the shamanist religion that has been practiced worldwide by indigenous peoples for millennia. In shamanism, practitioners travel in consciousness to the spiritual world, aided by the seeking of dreams and visions and sometimes by hallucinogenic substances from plants regarded as sacred, like the peyote cactus or cannabis. The Navajo, for instance identified two worlds beyond the physical plane. One was the World of the Spirits of Living Things to which shamans had access. Beyond that was the Place of Melting Into One. Both these concepts find counterparts in other world religions such as St. Paul’s journey to the Seventh Heaven.

Shamanistic practices also brought them closer to nature through identification with animal spirits. Individuals were believed to have a “totem animal” to which they felt particular kinship. Even in our own time, shamans among the Maya Indians in Yucatan and Central America are believed to transform themselves into a jaguar. Around South Mountain and elsewhere, artifacts have been found that point to two predominant customs among Native American peoples across North America—smoking the ceremonial pipe and use of the sweat lodge for ritual purification.

Such practices have proven resilient over time, continuing through the major change in Native American life that occurred in the northeastern and mid-Atlantic region, including South Mountain, during the Middle Woodland period around 900 CE, when they began to engage in settled agriculture. This change coincided with the Xenothermic interval when climatic conditions reached something close to what we experience today. Their agriculture centered on the growing of corn, beans, and squash, which the Iroquois called the “three sisters.” Corn was predominant, not only as food, but also as a measure of economic value in that it could be stored and used for trade. Thus field crops and cultivated gardens began to replace a substantial portion of the hunting and gathering diet.

Essential to the agricultural regime was the slash-and-burn method of land preparation. Villagers would cut down the forest understory, including many young trees, stack and dry the brush, set it on fire, and plant crops in the ash-fertilized soil. This method also gave a boost to mature trees by affording them more light and room to grow and helped the roaming game as well. Berries would also be encouraged to grow, and mature maple trees could be tapped for their sap, yielding sugar and syrup. The land thus cleared seemed almost park-like. European chroniclers wrote that they could ride horseback through such regions without impediment. It was a far cry from the entanglement of back-country forested areas today.

The adoption of agriculture, which in the distant past originated in Mexico, allowed the Native Americans to establish numerous camps and settled villages in the South Mountain region along the Potomac, Monocacy, and Shenandoah Rivers, as well as on creeks such as the Conococheague, Antietam, Catoctin, Israel, St. James, and Beaver. Artifacts have also been found on the small creek off Mousetown Road near Boonsboro.

Caves and rock shelters, especially along the Potomac, were in constant use. One of the characteristics of the Woodland period was clay pots. Another was arrowheads, through the introduction of the bow-and-arrow that supplemented use of the spear and atlatl, or spear-thrower. Surface mining of copper was now taking place on mountain outcrops. By the Late Woodland, rhyolite had been replaced by quartzite for spear points and arrowheads.

Some of the Native American villages were surrounded by log palisades and contained lodges where rituals were performed by tribal priests. The presence of an official priesthood, tribal “kings,” more rigid and/or inherited social hierarchies, and the levying of taxes in corn or furs were all relatively recent Native American innovations. A related feature was burial ceremonies for the higher social echelons and practices suggestive of ancestor-worship. When I worked for the Maryland Park Service, I discovered a Native American burial ground on South Mountain consisting of close to a hundred small rock mounds.

These customs bore similarities to those of the Aztecs, Toltecs, and Mayans of Mexico and Central America, customs that, as with farming, likely traveled northward over time. There may also be indications of intertribal warfare resulting from population growth due to a settled farming diet. Farming also ties people to fixed residences that lead to more structured forms of land ownership and tribal defense.

Some of the Native American people in the western part of Maryland came to the area from the Ohio Valley where the Mound Builders flourished, including the Adena, Hopewell, and Mississippian cultures. Of the three major Native American language families—the Siouxan, the Iroquoian, and the Algonquian—it was the Siouxan that predominated during earlier periods. The Iroquoian pushed into the region later from the Great Lakes, while Algonquian-speaking peoples came down from Canada and the northeast to settle on the rivers and bays of the Piedmont and Coastal Plain, especially around the Chesapeake Bay and southward along the North Carolina coast.

The Native Americans were always environmentally-conscious and were able to live at a subsistence level at the same locations for long periods of time. If we think about it, their ability to maintain functioning and stable societies for thousands of years was a remarkable achievement. Today, centuries-old villages are being excavated at such sites as Barton near Cumberland, Maryland, and Biggs Ford near Frederick. The Rosenstock site, situated on a bluff over the Monocacy and dating from the 14th century CE was partially excavated in the 1990s. St. James near Williamsport and Big Pool near Hancock are other notable local sites. All these locations were part of what can truly be called the golden age of Native American life in the Maryland Blue Ridge. While villages were not established on South Mountain itself, the mountain was used for hunting and burials.

But by the time European settlers began to arrive in the region, the ridges and valleys in the South Mountain region were mostly empty, having been left as a hunting ground, crossroads, and often battleground for tribes to the north and northeast, including the Iroquois, the Susquehannock, an Iroquoian-speaking tribe not allied with the Six Nations, and the Lenape, or Delaware, along with those to the west toward the Ohio Valley, especially the Shawnee, and tribes in Virginia and southward, like the Catawba and Cherokee. Among the latest recorded event was a famous battle taking place between the Delaware and Catawba tribes at the mouth of Antietam Creek around 1750. But it was the Iroquois who held out the longest against white incursion during the period of early white settlement lasting through the 17th and 18th centuries, at a time when tribes along the East Coast were being decimated by white men’s diseases along with seizure of their land by settlers and the growing and crushing poverty.

By the end of the Woodland period, the Iroquois had become the most socially and politically advanced tribes of eastern North America. They were under pressure to expand southward by the cooling of the climate known to us as the Little Ice Age that lasted from the 16th to the 19th centuries. By controlling the trading of beaver and deerskins with the French, Dutch, and English colonies, the Iroquois acquired firearms and waged war sometimes amounting to extermination against neighboring tribes. The so-called “Beaver Wars” took place intermittently throughout the 17th century. By then, the Iroquois Confederation had been formed which was studied by Benjamin Franklin as a possible model for union of his own colonial homeland.

The Iroquois thus lay claim to the entire Maryland Blue Ridge and were not decisively defeated by the whites until the American Revolution. By then there was no longer any evidence of Native American settlement in the Maryland Piedmont, Blue Ridge, or Great Valley provinces, though tribes fleeing from the whites sojourned at a few locations, such as the Piscataway at Heaters Island in the Potomac near Point of Rocks, the Shawnee at Old Town near Cumberland, or the Tuscarora moving northward past Frederick from North Carolina.

Some researchers believe that by the time Europeans arrived in the New World, the Native American cultures, including those in Mexico like the Aztec, had already been in a state of centuries-long decline that only required a nudge to collapse. Of course the Native Americans never disappeared. The American West has a vast Native American culture now in a profound period of revival, and even along the East Coast, a resurgence is going on. While the tribes themselves disappeared as organized entities, many of Maryland’s Native Americans blended into the back country at various locations, often intermarrying with whites or with black slaves. Our famous Frederick Douglass was part Native American as are many other Marylanders today, including yours truly. The last U.S. census identified over 40,000 people of Native American descent in Maryland. And the tribes themselves are seeing a resurgence, with three now being recognized by the state of Maryland: the Piscataway Indian Nation, the Piscataway Conoy Tribe, and the Accohannock Indian Tribe. There is also a Lumbee Indian community in Baltimore, a tribe that originated in North Carolina.

So we’ll stop there and move on now to the early period of European settlement on and around South Mountain.

TO BE CONTINUED.

Richard C. Cook is a retired U.S. federal analyst with extensive experience across various government agencies, including the U.S. Civil Service Commission, FDA, the Carter White House, NASA, and the U.S. Treasury. He was born in Montana, grew up in Virginia, and is a graduate of the College of William and Mary where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. As a whistleblower at the time of the Challenger disaster, he exposed the flawed O-ring joints that destroyed the Space Shuttle, documenting his story in the book “Challenger Revealed.” After serving at Treasury, he became a vocal critic of the private finance-controlled monetary system, detailing his concerns in “We Hold These Truths: The Hope of Monetary Reform.” He served as an adviser to the American Monetary Institute and worked with Congressman Dennis Kucinich to advocate for replacing the Federal Reserve with a genuine national currency and citizens’ dividend. He also worked for several years as a seasonal host for the Maryland Park Service and continues to explore the history and culture of the Blue Ridge region. See his new book, Our Country, Then and Now, Clarity Press, 2023.

