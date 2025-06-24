Did the world wake up to a miracle? An Israeli-Iranian ceasefire? Instead of descent to nuclear war? If so, it was Putin and Trump behind the scenes with Netanyahu finally being forced by his own people to face strategic defeat.

Here in the Maryland Blue Ridge, we are up early to hike and do our gardening work before the record-setting heat moves in for the rest of the day. We’ll get back to you as we watch events unfold. But after witnessing war our entire lifetimes, we are ready for some good news at last. Stay tuned.