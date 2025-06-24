Three Sages

Discussion about this post

Hat Bailey
4h

Let's pray for a little sanity and give gratitude for small miracles. Stay hydrated.

Lewis Coleman
1h

I went to bed last night with hopes that the cease fire would last, but awoke this morning to the news that the Zionists had violated it during the night and all the fearless leaders were ravishing their phallic fetishes at our expense, as usual. No wonder no civilization has stood the test of time. Can you imagine what the world would look like if they would all drop dead in a ditch?

