Yesterday my wife and I attended a funeral at the St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Annapolis, Maryland. It was a lovely spring day halfway through Lent. The daffodils and flowering trees are now in full bloom.

The funeral was for a man whose family lived next door to my wife’s parents for 32 years and for whose son she used to babysit.

The service was fairly short, the music was beautiful, and the words of the Mass that followed were the same that are used in all English-language Masses in the U.S. But what most impressed me was the palpable sense of nurturing Spirit gathered over the sanctuary that drew my gaze upward.

Jesus teaches that we all must face death, but that death is not the end. What follows is eternal life. At the same time, our experience of eternity will likely vary a good deal according to how we live our life on earth.

The Christian liturgy says very little about life after death, though the funeral service holds out hope of our meeting Jesus in the afterlife and participating in his glory. The Catholics also speak of Purgatory, where souls must abide for varying lengths of time in order to gain purification from our earthly sojourn. And some churches speak more than they probably should of hellfire and brimstone (whatever that is).

But Christian teaching on the whole contains little more than such generalities, which is one reason why contemporary literature on near-death experiences has evoked such interest. But the book I have found of greatest value has one been by German spiritual master Bô Yin Râ (Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken, 1876-1943) entitled The Book on Life Beyond. You will find other articles by and about Bô Yin Râ in the archives of this substack as well as links to his seminal work The Book on the Living God. Also see here.

Today’s Gospel reading from the Catholic Bishops reminds us that Jesus’s teachings on love are central to what he was trying to convey:

One of the scribes came to Jesus and asked him,

"Which is the first of all the commandments?"

Jesus replied, "The first is this:

Hear, O Israel!

The Lord our God is Lord alone!

You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart,

with all your soul,

with all your mind,

and with all your strength.

The second is this:

You shall love your neighbor as yourself.

There is no other commandment greater than these."

The scribe said to him, "Well said, teacher.

You are right in saying,

He is One and there is no other than he.

And to love him with all your heart,

with all your understanding,

with all your strength,

and to love your neighbor as yourself

is worth more than all burnt offerings and sacrifices."

And when Jesus saw that he answered with understanding,

he said to him,

"You are not far from the Kingdom of God."

And no one dared to ask him any more questions.

This message was directly contrary to the hatred being acted out toward Jesus by the Jewish temple priests and their followers who brought Jesus to the Roman authorities with the demand that he be crucified. This hatred had been building throughout Jesus’s three-year teaching mission and seemed to reach a crescendo when Jesus came to Jerusalem for his final Passover and drove the money changers from the Temple.

Professor David Landry of the University of St. Thomas has said that “the importance of the episode is signaled by the fact that within a week of this incident, Jesus is dead. [The Gospels of] Matthew, Mark, and Luke agree that this is the event that functioned as the ‘trigger’ for Jesus's death.”

Of course in our own day, the money changers continue to pollute the temple of civilization.

Wherever on earth today there is war and persecution, hatred also continues to reign. I believe this is most evident through the genocide being committed by Israel and the US in the Middle East. I refer you to the March 27, 2025, column by pastor Chuck Baldwin entitled We Are All Amalekites. (Fair Use Claimed)

And speaking of beautiful liturgical music, my wife and I spent some of today’s morning prayer time listening to selections from Johann Sebastian Bach’s timeless St. Matthew Passion.

Blessings to you all. Easter will be here soon. This year both Eastern and Western churches celebrate Easter on the same day, April 20. A rarity.