Three Sages

Three Sages

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz
3hEdited

Djenghis Khan, Leopold II, Mao, Hitler, Stalin, Pol Pot, Tojo, Enver Pasha, etc. turn out to be absolute amateurs in comparison to "Team Fauci-Gates-WHO-DoD-DARPA-WEF" ...

And still going strong, fully backed by most selected, corrupt regimes on a world-wide scale.

Welcome to "the New Normal" !!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Cy Rider's avatar
Cy Rider
4h

Thank God, no one in our family got the vaccine. We were ostracized by many, but we're fine. God-given critical thinking and the short two-letter word "NO" can save you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Richard C
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture