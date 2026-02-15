A great song for the upcoming start of Lent!
Check out the well-dressed audience enthralled by the black Gospel singer. What’s going through their minds?
Sister Rosetta Tharpe -- This Train
The Story of Sister Rosetta Tharpe
Hi Richard, it's so great you're giving attention to Sister Rosetta. She was a trailblazer in rock-and-roll and quite a wonderful character in so many ways.
If anyone wants to read about what made her so special (rather than watch), I did a long post about her a while back -- https://rocknrollwithme.substack.com/p/sister-rosetta-tharpe-the-aretha?utm_source=publication-search
Amen brother Cook. We don't know each other but we are brothers in Christ. But, was that you she was looking at regarding this train having no whiskey drinkers???? :-)