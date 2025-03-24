Visit site

Dear Friend of St. Jude, In this week’s Gospel, Jesus’ parable about the unfruitful fig tree tells us of God’s patience. Consequently, it also contains a warning that we should not take it for granted. The barren fig tree symbolized the outcome of Israel's unresponsiveness to the Word of God. Jesus warns us that we must be ready at all times. The Lord in His mercy gives us both grace and time to turn away from sin and from worldliness, but that time is right now.

We pray together: Peace comes with following the path Jesus walked. St. Jude, help me this week to value the dignity of everyone I meet, even when it may be outside my comfort zone. Yours in prayer,

Fr. Paul Keller, CMF

Provincial

Claretian Missionaries

USA-Canada Province

The National Shrine of St. Jude

3200 E 91st St, Chicago, IL 60617

Today’s Gospel Reading:

Jesus said to the people in the synagogue at Nazareth:

“Amen, I say to you,

no prophet is accepted in his own native place.

Indeed, I tell you, there were many widows in Israel

in the days of Elijah

when the sky was closed for three and a half years

and a severe famine spread over the entire land.

It was to none of these that Elijah was sent,

but only to a widow in Zarephath in the land of Sidon.

Again, there were many lepers in Israel

during the time of Elisha the prophet;

yet not one of them was cleansed, but only Naaman the Syrian.”

When the people in the synagogue heard this,

they were all filled with fury.

They rose up, drove him out of the town,

and led him to the brow of the hill

on which their town had been built,

to hurl him down headlong.

But he passed through the midst of them and went away.