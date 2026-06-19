Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Bô Yin Râ in Görlitz

Görlitz, Federal Republic of Germany. From 1920 to 1924, the Jakob-Böhme-Bund (Jakob Böhme Association)—an organization that caused a stir across the German-speaking world—was active in Görlitz, a historic city in Saxony, then with about 94,000 residents.

The founder and leading figure of the Jakob-Böhme-Bund until 1923 was Bô Yin Râ (born Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken, 1876-1943). He shaped the association—adopting the name “Böhme” essentially as a marker of tradition—around the principles of inner spirituality, religious renewal, the transcending of rigid denominational boundaries, and the synthesis of art, mysticism, and life reform. “His time in Greece in 1912–13 had marked the turning point and the setting of his spiritual awakening; however, due to the turmoil of World War I, this awakening could only begin to manifest in Görlitz from 1917 onwards,” says Klaus Weingarten, describing the significance of Görlitz in the context of Bô Yin Râ’s life path.

Klaus Weingarten is a multimedia artist and founder of the Organisation zur Umwandlung des Kinos (Organization for the Transformation of the Cinema) and Publishing Director, Magische Blatter (Magical Leaves). As a longtime student of the teachings of Bô Yin Râ, he also consults with Three Sages on its publishing program.

According to his later accounts, it was in Görlitz that Bô Yin Râ developed the realization that, alongside their external personality, human beings possess an “eternal” or spiritual core of being. He understood this not merely as an emotional intuition, but as an enduring inner experience and the starting point for all his subsequent work. Through conscious spiritual development, the inner self gains access to a higher reality, access incomprehensible to rational thought.

Visionary and Timeless Master

In this sense, Bô Yin Râ did not view his writings as philosophy or religion in the conventional sense, but rather as a guide to inner insight and spiritual self-transformation. Stylistically, his writings appear visionary and deliberately timeless.

“We aim to convey the circumstances of that era and the mission of the Jakob-Böhme-Bund as tangibly as possible,” write Klaus Weingarten and his colleague Veit-Johannes Stratmann. The pair are driven by the desire “to initiate a new, viable, and vibrant development for artists” who wish to draw inspiration from the ideas and work of Bô Yin Râ. One result of this is the redesigned website of the Jacob-Böhme-Bund at www.jakob-boehme-bund.de. Thanks to Weingarten’s research, seven previously unpublished texts by Bô Yin Râ have been made available under the “Texts on Art” section. At the same time, an extensive research project has been underway, focusing on the innermost goals of the historical Jacob-Böhme-Bund and the concept of a “kind of new sacred art,” as Bô Yin Râ articulated it. This work is expected to culminate by the winter of 2026 in the release of a new film illustrating the spiritual and artistic connections of this movement.

Special exhibition opens on May 28

Initial discussions have already begun regarding a possible exhibition—under the auspices of the Jacob-Böhme-Bund—at the Görlitz Stadthalle (Civic Hall) in 2029 or 2030. For now, however, much of the focus is on the upcoming 150th anniversary of the birth of Bô Yin Râ, who was born in Aschaffenburg on November 25, 1876.

On May 28, a special exhibition entitled “Bô Yin Râ: The Spiritual Teachings” (curated by Kai Wenzel) opened at the Upper Lusatian Library of Sciences in Görlitz. Bô Yin Râ’s spiritual body of work will be presented in the treasury of the Baroque House in Görlitz until October 4.

In conjunction with the exhibition, Klaus Weingarten and Jörg Heidemann invited the public to a presentation titled “Observations on the Teachings of Bô Yin Râ” on May 29 at the *Literaturhaus Alte Synagoge* (Old Synagogue Literature House) in Görlitz. The event also explored the connection between Schneiderfranken and author Gustav Meyrink—topics that shed light on the spiritual backdrop of that era.

Further highlights will follow in November, coinciding with the actual anniversary of Bô Yin Râ’s birth. A celebratory banquet is planned, followed by the opening of an ambitious exhibition at the Dom Kultury running from November 27 to February 14, 2027: a reconstruction of Joseph Schneiderfranken’s 1919 painting exhibition in Görlitz. High-quality facsimiles will be displayed at the very same location where the originals were shown over a century ago. The exhibition will be complemented by a film project about the founding of the Jakob-Böhme-Bund, initiated by Klaus Weingarten together with Hauke ​​Johanna Gerdes and Jan Korthäuer.

Veit-Johannes Stratmann will also publicly present his long-term research at the end of November. In the first illustrated lecture of the series, “The Goal of the Jakob-Böhme-Bund,” and drawing on two years of research, he aims to explore—using specific examples—what Bô Yin Râ understood by “new sacred art.”

A major exhibition will also take place in Switzerland in 2026. The Bô Yin Râ Foundation has organized an exhibition of Bô Yin Râ’s sketches from Greece at the Villa Gladiola in Massagno, near Lugano. See www.bo-yin-ra.ch.

There are also anniversary publications. “Das Buch vom lebendigen Gott” (The Book of the Living God) has been released bound in gold cloth with a silver band. In addition, Kober-Verlag has issued a bilingual edition of the book “Psalms” in German and English. German and Swiss collaborators have jointly reissued a twelve-part card set featuring evocative photographs by Paul Meider and selected quotes from Bô Yin Râ. Above all, the “Almanach der Magischen Blätter 2026”—a volume spanning over 450 pages—was published around the turn of the year by Magische Blätter under the direction of Klaus Weingarten. The *Niederschlesischer Kurier* is fortunate that two lengthy articles were included in their entirety in this publication, thereby earning the appreciation of supporters.

Till Scholtz-Knobloch / May 25, 2026

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