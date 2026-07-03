15 forgotten skills every 1950s boy mastered before 12
One more sign the world we know has been destroyed.
15 forgotten skills every 1950s boy mastered before 12
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Well......
I was born in 1947, and grew up through that halcyon period. The general point of the video is true enough, but the idea that every boy had all those skills just ain’t true. Much has been lost, and modernity is pretty much a shallow and disabling experience for kids now, with most attention going to the little things in their hands. And present-day parents are often colluding authorities in trying to shield children from real life, to their ultimate detriment. Unfortunately, there’s no going back. Us old timers can relish our memories, which I recall my own parents also doing way back then. We are all enclosed in larger historical cycles now, the chief among them being the slow motion collapse of this civilization, due to its own excesses. Our largely neutered children are a glaring symptom. Not absolutely all, but enough to see where this is headed. And those of us who can still remember will soon be gone anyway. Nostalgia is a powerful vector when the end of the road is in sight.
Thank you for this Richard. A profoundly disturbing video on what has been lost. A video every man should watch. It has inspired me to write about "Sovereign Boys."
I was raised this way in Rhodesia. We had a few more lessons: shooting, hunting, horse riding, learning to deal with bullies, sports every afternoon, cross country in the bush, manual labour / detention, etc.
I miss those days.